Covid 'do-up' project surfaces a lovely, but sad story from first family to own the house

There was plenty of stress bringing this little Art Deco beauty in Levin up to scratch, but Robyn Mathieson says it stopped her going crazy during the pandemic.

After reading about the Levin 'do-up' project on Stuff last week, the Hollings family has written to current owner Robyn Mathieson to tell her and partner Anthony Hill of the sad story of their grandparents' great love – this was to be their first home together.

Kate Elizabeth messaged Mathieson to thank her for all the work she and Hill had done on the home in McKenzie Street.

“This was my nanny’s house until 2004,” she wrote. “It is a place that I have only ever known to be filled with love, home baking and so much laughter. It has been so sad to see the house in such a state over the years that it has made me and my family so happy to see how much love and attention you have poured into it.

“You are right; the home does have a very good feeling about it. My grandparents purchased the house and had to wait three months to move in. My granddad, in his lunch break, would go and stand across the road and just stare at the house, waiting for the day they moved into their first home they owned together.”

HELEN GWYTHER Robyn Mathieson and Anthony Hill have just completed their big "Covid" project - the renovation of the three-bedroom house in Levin first owned by a reader’s grandmother.

“Sadly he died two weeks before they were to move in, and so my nanny stayed at that house until the day she died as she knew that was always the place he would find her, 27 years later.

“The yard used to be so big; it had a huge vegie patch, lots of fruit trees, and the best mandarin tree, with the biggest and sweetest fruit on it. So many wonderful memories of going there in weekends and holidays.”

The house was brand new when Kate Elizabeth’s nan moved in. Mathieson says a storeowner over the road told her someone came past a few days ago and said they knew the original owner. “They said she kept the place immaculate.”

HELEN GWYTHER The116m2 Art Deco house has been given a whole new paint job, and has now been listed for sale.

Sadly, once the house was sold, it gradually became rundown, until Mathieson, a renowned Wellington fashion designer, and Hill took on their Covid do-up project.

“It was really rough, but it had a gorgeous feel,” Mathieson said. “There were holes in the walls, mould on the walls and black around the windows. There was even graffiti on the walls, and a dog had chewed through the architraves. An old tarpaulin outside covering part of the cladding turned out to be hiding rot in the framework, which needed to be replaced.”

The couple sourced almost all items, including all the doors, second-hand. “I’m a forager,” Mathieson said.

HELEN GWYTHER A counter from Mathieson's former store has been remade as an island.

“My old shop counter (from the Robyn Mathieson store) was brought into the kitchen, and given a new benchtop. Drawers were added to make it more ‘kitcheny, than shoppy”’.

“We describe the style as Mid Century/Industrial, and it suits the wee house.”

Quirky features of the three-bedroom house include the yellow-framed windows, but Mathieson says the house needed a point of difference. “So many houses in Levin are all grey and white.”

HELEN GWYTHER/Stuff The house now has an open-plan living area.