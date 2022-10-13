Motueka housing proposal receives $1.2m Government shot in the arm

Motueka is a growing town with a shortage of housing. A Government announcement on Thursday of $1.2m for infrastructure to enable a housing development is expected to accelerate the construction of about 200 homes.

A proposal to build 200 homes at Motueka has been given a $1.2 million boost from the Government.

The Motueka West Phase 1 Whakarewa Street Proposal is one of several projects nationally to receive a slice of $192m from the latest tranche of the $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF), which is managed by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

Announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods on Thursday, the funding for the Motueka project is to support the costs of a new wastewater main, storm water upgrades and a roundabout to enable the housing development on Māori-owned land.

The IAF application was submitted by Tasman District Council and Wakatū Incorporation, whose shareholders descend from the customary Māori landowners of the Nelson, Tasman and Golden Bay areas. Wakatū is one of the largest private landowners in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Tasman District Council/Supplied Tasman District Council acting chief executive Leonie Rae says the funding announcement of $1.2m will boost housing opportunities and increase infrastructure at Motueka.

The council says it expects the $1.2m of funding will accelerate the delivery of about 200 homes, which could include affordable, public and papakāinga housing. A green belt with a wetland and native vegetation is included in the proposals for the development.

Council acting chief executive Leonie Rae said in a statement that the funding would not only boost housing opportunities in a growing part of the district, but also increase infrastructure within Motueka.

“We are mindful that sufficient, yet appropriate, development outcomes that meet the needs of our community will be vital in the years ahead,” Rae said. “Thanks to the combined effort of Tasman District Council, Kāinga Ora and Wakatū Incorporation, we are able to plan with more certainty to ensure these outcomes are achieved.”

Wakatū Incorporation chief executive Kerensa Johnston said the Motueka development was a “critical project for Wakatū, focused on our community, and creating a vibrant and diverse place to live in the Tasman region”.

“We are really pleased to see it progress.”

A housing survey in 2021 found twice as many people want to live in Motueka than can afford to base themselves in the growing town.

The Motueka project was one of 35 nationally invited to enter the final step of the IAF process in May. Two others – also submitted by the council – the Mohua Venture in Tākaka with 100 homes and a Wakefield Village proposal of 321 homes did not progress.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wakatū Incorporation chief executive Kerensa Johnston says Wakatū is pleased to see the Motueka project progress.

As well as the Motueka project, Woods announced funding for infrastructure to kick-start housing developments, and accelerate growth in Nelson, Lower Hutt, Rangiora, Ngāruawāhia, Hastings, Whanganui and Lake Hāwea.

“This Government infrastructure funding helps councils, iwi and developers make sure critical infrastructure like pipes, roads and wastewater connections, is in place, so thousands more homes can be built and communities can thrive,” Woods said. “The investment, announced today, is expected to enable around 11,500 homes across multiple housing developments over the next 10 to 15 years, including public, affordable, market and papakāinga housing.”

The announcement on Thursday of $192m follows earlier IAF funding allocations of $6.1m in December for Kenepuru Landing at Porirua, and almost $179m in July, which was shared between seven regions – Rotorua, Ōmokoroa, Kaikōura, Ōtaki, Napier, Gisborne and New Plymouth.

“There are a further 15 IAF proposals currently undergoing due diligence and negotiation, and we look forward to announcing more successful proposals in the coming months as agreements are signed,” Woods said.