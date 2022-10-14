People's Choice: Best kitchen and bathroom wow

Designer Danielle Fistonich of BML Group NZ had taken out the NKBA People's Choice award for best kitchen with this stunning renovation in a Taupaki, Auckland home.

It’s always great to see the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association’s People’s Choice winners – the kitchen and bathroom that we, the people, voted the best out of the dozens and dozens of stunning entries in the association’s annual awards.

And this year, we are not let down. The votes have been counted and the winner of the 2022 NKBA People’s Choice Kitchen Award is Danielle Fistonich of BML Group NZ for her work on a stunning Taupaki Residence.

The 2022 NKBA People’s Choice Bathroom Award goes to Emma Morris of Eterno Design in Christchurch for her work on ‘”Fergus House Bathroom”.

Danielle Fistonich captured the attention of the public with her light, warm and engaging kitchen design for the Taupaki home. The appealing space was a renovation for a family who wanted to replace their dark kitchen with an uplifting design that had plenty of storage and bench space.

SUPPLIED Danielle Fistonich (pictured) teamed Dekton Aura benchtops and splashbacks with Melteca Planked Urban Oak and Bestwood Melanine cabinetry in Arctic White.

Fistonich says the owners love white, but wanted a feature that would give warmth to the space and make it less clinical. “They were happy to spend $30,000 toward this investment,” she says.

The cabinetry is white, with oak elements, while the benchtop utilises a Dekton product in the colour Aura. Stainless steel finishes were selected for the tapware and sink.

Supplied The pantry door slides back into the wall, creating an uncluttered entry.

‘Fergus House Bathroom’ by Emma Morris in Christchurch is a stunning master ensuite that is spacious, functional, and luxurious. With the ambience of an exclusive hotel, the space is a sanctuary for the owners to enjoy.

A bespoke oak timber vanity is flanked by a striking green textured tiles, carefully contrasted with large soft grey porcelain tiles.

Morris says the exquisite tiles make the perfect backdrop to the beautiful freestanding bath. This is teamed with a brushed brass floor-mounted bath spout.

Supplied The 2022 NKBA People's Choice Bathroom Award goes to Emma Morris of Eterno Design in Christchurch for her work on this stunning bathroom.

A splash of textural green tiles in the shampoo alcove in the shower and recessed lighting that appears to wash down the walls add visual drama.

Other special features include beautiful glass pendants above the bath that help to “soften” the hard lines.

The NKBA People’s Choice Kitchen Award is sponsored by Kitchen Things. The NKBA People’s Choice Bathroom Award is sponsored by CDK Stone.

SUPPLIED Emma Morris (pictured) introduced the green tiles to the shampoo recess in the shower, and provided downlighting for the tiles.

Supplied The bespoke timber vanity features wall-mounted brass taps.