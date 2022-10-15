Lottery winners list $6m Cornwall eco-mansion because neighbourhood is too posh

The Waterhouse in Wadebridge near Rock in Cornwall has been listed for sale by the Parmar family who won the property in a lottery, but feel they don't fit into the wealthy neighbourhood.

Happiness is not necessarily about where you live – it’s more often about feeling connected with your local community.

And the Parmar family in Leicestershire is the perfect example. Eight weeks ago Uttar Parmar and his wife Raki won a beautiful £3 million (NZ$6.03m) house in Wadebridge, Cornwall in an Omaze fundraising lottery for blood cancer – but they’re not keeping it.

The family did spend time at the country house, described locally as an “architectural masterpiece” with a sustainable green roof, but in a very short time decided it wasn’t for them. So they have listed the house for £4m ($NZ8.04m).

Uttar Parmar told the Daily Mail: “It is a fantastic house in a beautiful location but we don't feel like we fit in on the Cornish coast with lots of wealthy people there. It's not us. We have lived in Leicester for a long time and we are perfectly happy here. We don't need a £4million holiday home.”

SCREENSHOT Uttam and Rika Parmar were filmed by lottery organiser Omaze when they first visited their new house.

He also said it would be nice to meet a celebrity (Gordon Ramsay has a place nearby), “but we’d be a bit out of our depth”. “I'm quite a normal guy, there's some celebrity neighbours but I'm not in that showbiz league.”

The family also said upkeep was a factor in their decision to list the house.

Omaze had cameras on the family when they arrived at their home in Leicestershire to present them with the house keys, and Uttam Parmar said he had entered every Omaze draw to win a house. He was at hospital when he discovered the numbers from his £25 ticket had come up.

“This is life-changing,” he admitted. Four days later the family was taken to see the house and given another £50,000 to help them resettle.

RIGHT MOVE The sustainably designed property won an award for best house in Cornwall in 2020.

RIGHT MOVE The house opens right up to a huge deck and a spectacular view.

“Oh my gosh, I am speechless,” Raki Parmar said on entering the house. “It is absolutely picture perfect. It’s what dreams are made of.”

“We’re really set for life,” agreed Uttam, who is an operations manager for Alps Alpine. The couple, who have a large extended family, had thought it would be a great holiday home.

But now, “The Waterhouse” as it is known is listed with Right Move. The 390m² four-bedroom home sits on 2.1ha overlooking the Camel Estuary in Rock, Cornwall. It won an award as the best new home in Cornwall in 2020.

The listing says: “Light floods through the property in this open plan, dream home, through its many windows and doors leading to a terrace – the perfect place to sit and relax and enjoy the phenomenal views. The home benefits from a green roof, low energy-sourced building materials and is insulated with blown recycled newspaper.”

And the Parmars are hoping to take the money from the sale to buy some land or something smaller.