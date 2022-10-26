Sneak preview of tiny house expert Bryce Langston's new bespoke tiny home

Tiny home legend Bryce Langston and partner Rasa Pescud give us a first glimpse of their new tiny house that is being built at Cocoon Tiny Homes in Silverdale, Auckland.

If you’re a tiny home fan, you will be familiar with Bryce Langston’s tiny house video series. The Kiwi filmmaker-environmentalist-musician-actor has a dream job travelling all over the globe filming and sharing tiny homes on his Living Big in a Tiny House website and YouTube channel – he has 4.39 million subscribers.

He has just returned from a work trip to Australia with partner Rasa Pescud, a videographer and photographer, and one of the first things they have done back home is check out progress on their new tiny house.

Langston has commissioned a new build from tiny house specialist Cocoon Tiny Homes in Silverdale, and it is almost finished when Stuff visits. It’s smaller than Langston’s existing tiny house, because he and Pescud want to be able to travel with the home over the summer.

The couple will be sharing their “travel model” tiny house at the Tiny House Expo this weekend, at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, but we have been given a sneak preview – a tease.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The roof rises to a steep gable at the other end of the tiny house. The seating platform can be seen behind Langston. It can be automatically raised and lowered.

It’s the second travel model they have built – their last one was in the United States, where they toured filming tiny houses through 37 states.

Langston says they have built this home with the help of one of the show’s sponsors Eco Flow, which has produced a new solar kit specifically for tiny houses and off-grid homes. “It’s going to be a game-changer of a solar system,” he says. “It’s all designed to be ‘plug-and-play’.”

There is one 400W solar panel permanently fixed to the roof, and a secondary 400W portable travel panel on a solar tracker, so it follows the sun through the day. There’s a 2kW battery installed, and space to add another to increase storage.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There's a black and timber aesthetic inside and out.

“Everything in here has been designed to be very energy-efficient, and runs on a 24V system. There are only a few things in the house that require alternating current.”

Langston has opted for a dramatic black steel and cedar timber exterior – with an interior to match. In a nod to traditional houses with gabled roofs, the roof is skewed to provide a gable at one end, and plenty of head height inside.

“We wanted to encapsulate the quintessential feeling of “home”, with the classic gable shape – it’s what you draw as a child. We’ve done a few tricky things with this one as well. We’ve dropped the stud height at one end to create a more drastic roof shape, without making it over-height.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The bathroom is lined with Beyond Tiles, which is a waterproof membrane with a thin concrete veneer. The fittings are all black.

“We had fun designing this in collaboration with Cocoon, who have been absolutely phenomenal. It’s not an easy project. There’s a lot to this design that has been really challenging. But it is great that we have been able to incorporate a lot of the ideas we have seen travelling around.”

Inside, the ply-lined gable is accentuated with LED lighting strips. Langston says because it is a travel model, they haven’t incorporated a lot of storage.

“It’s all designed to be as functional as possible in as small a space as possible. It measures 5m by 2.5m (12.5m²), and features a movable platform designed by Cocoon.”

Sarah Aalders of Cocoon says the platform was designed for their first home called the Jigsaw. “That one was literally a whole bed platform with the bed and furniture already on it, and it could be moved up and down.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There is a 400W solar panel on the roof, which feeds into a new Eco Flow solar kit behind the lower door shown here. There will also be a mobile solar tracker unit providing another 400W.

Langston’s version of the platform is the seating area, with sofa-style chairs and a low coffee table. Effectively it adds a few more square metres. At night, it can be raised up high to create space beneath for the bedroom. “It makes the space really multifunctional,” he says. “The platform loft can be set at any height, and there’s a pull-out step to help you get up.”

Other special features include a beautiful ebonised ash benchtop, black sink and black bathroom fittings. Because you cannot yet buy black polyethylene composting toilets, Cocoon had the toilet specially sprayed black by an auto-shop finisher.

The bathroom is lined with a black, textural material called Beyond Tiles, a waterproof membrane with a thin concrete veneer. “I was super excited when I saw this (dark version) was an option.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The other end of Bryce Langston's tiny house features a traditional gable.

“There’s this idea in tiny homes that because it’s a small space everything has to be light and bright in order to make the space feel larger. But, for me, I love the cosiness of a space, so having the really dark bathroom, it becomes cave-like and cosy, and kind of pulls you into it.”

There are no large picture windows in this model, because Langston says the reality of living in a tiny house while touring means you often need more privacy.

Langston will be revealing more details of the tiny house on his Living Big in a Tiny House website and YouTube channel shortly.

Cocoon Tiny Homes will be displaying a new, much larger tiny house alongside this one at the Tiny House Expo (October 28-30, 2022).