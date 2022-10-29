Stunning Punakaiki 'goldminer' bush cabin takes top architectural award

Biv Punakaiki by Mitchell Coll of Fabric has taken out the big one at the annual ADNZ awards.

Biv Punakaiki, a modern reinterpretation of a historical goldminer’s hut, has won the 2022 ADNZ Resene Supreme Architectural Design Award.

The stunning West Coast bush cabin was designed as a prototype holiday retreat by Mitchell Coll of Fabric, in conjunction with the owner, a Hong Kong-based architect – it is the first in a series of planned buildings.

Coll says the bach takes its cues from the exterior chimneys repeated on old goldminer huts.

“Internally, the sky-facing skylight represents the top of the smokestack,” he says.

“Like its mining predecessors, the cabin was to have as minimal touch on the land as possible. A concrete floor suspended on only a few concrete piles, with no formal landscaping, promotes the aesthetic of simple living.”

In announcing the award, ADNZ judges called the project an “incredible secluded hideaway”.

“All detailing has been meticulously left minimalist to blur the line between interior and exterior, drawing guests further into the West Coast bush experience.

“The full timber interior surface ... is left exposed and clear-finished to represent the historic miners' hut aesthetic. And the interior is intentionally underlit to promote a relaxing environment at night, and to draw the focus to the central fire and pendant light that mimics the playful shadows of the bush seen during the day.”

Mass timber construction, in the form of cross laminated timber (CLT) was chosen for the cabin’s prefabricated off-site construction, thermal performance and negative embodied carbon.

“The geometry of the exposed CLT structure was critical to get right to ensure elegant detailing on both the interior and exterior faces,” the judges said.

“The aluminium cladding is fully custom folded with all trays to the top portion of the roof fluted to accentuate the form of the building and ensure minimalist detailing.”

In addition to the Supreme Award, across the country there were seven national winners as follows:

Driftwood, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, by Ben Gilpin, Gil-plans Architecture

Award: Residential New Home over 300m²

Judge’s citation: This sophisticated design has created a clear architectural proposition which is designed to immerse guests in the setting.

PAUL McCREDIE Driftwood is the name of this beachfront house north of Wellington, which won Ben Gilpin the ADNZ Residential New Home over 300m2 award.

Paul McCredie The interior of the Driftwood house is in keeping with the exterior aesthetic.

The weathered cedar cladding, reminiscent of the coastal driftwood, paired with the expressed white structure, makes the home feel strong yet soft, and solid yet ephemeral.

Scale, form, planning and material selection have succeeded in making this coastal home feel like part of the landscape. It simply belongs.

Three Boys Brewery, Christchurch by Pippin Wright-Stow of F3 Design

Award: Commercial Interior

Judges’ citation: The Three Boys Brewery fitout draws upon its old industrial warehouse aesthetic. On entry, a large, glazed wall connects the front of house to the brewery. Hinged doors can be swung back to show off the mechanisms of the brewery or make space for the band on a Saturday night.

MICK STEPHENSON Three Boys Brewery by Pippin Wright-Stow of F3 Design won the Commercial Interior Award.

The glass panes in the dividing wall are glazed into a custom-made painted steel frame. The panes are purposefully mismatched – Georgian wire for some, greys for others, as if replaced over the years as breakages occurred. The fine steel joinery is welded from scratch by those who manufactured the beer tanks. The latches are industrial, made to do the job year after year.

The colour palette is made up of shades of greens and greys. As the sun filters through the existing warehouse glazing, it brings these subtle differences to life, making for a forever changing mood connecting you to the exterior environment.

Glenstrae, Christchurch by Gareth Ritchie, Archco Architecture

Award: Residential New Home Between 150m² and 300m²

Judges’ citation: This showstopper of a house works successfully in conjunction with the natural landscape. Striking views have been beautifully embraced while also retaining the private and cosy setting. The design is sympathetic to the character, scale, and landscape of this established neighbourhood.

Stephen Goodenough Glenstrae, Christchurch, by Gareth Ritchie, Archco Architecture, Residential New Home Between 150m2 and 300m2.

Energy efficiency has been managed through an external envelope that is highly insulated. Abodo timber cladding is not only sustainable, but will patina to a beautiful weathered, driftwood silver over time.

Riverbank Quarter, Christchurch by Marcus Stufkens, Stufkens+Chambers Architects

Award: Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling

Judges’ citation: This is a successful mixed-use development that carefully considers the health and wellbeing of its occupants. The configuration of this clever CBD apartment complex allows for a wide variety of sunlight angles and vistas, increasing the amount of sun hours over an annual period.

Anthony Turnham Riverbank Quarter, Christchurch by Marcus Stufkens, Stufkens Chambers Architects won the Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling Award.

The views from key living areas are varied and are enhanced which creates a healthy internal environment and improves wellbeing for apartment occupants.

The materials utilised in the project are materials that exhibit low embodied carbon content, including brick seconds that have been utilised for the predominant brick facade.

Ōrākei Townhouses, Auckland by Mark Callander, Creative Arch

Award: Residential Alterations and Additions

Judges’ citation: The original homes were demolished to the slab and rebuilt within an efficient, sustainable envelope and with the use of long-lasting materials. Inside both homes, full height joinery and open-plan living allows natural light throughout the spaces, while high-end finishes add a sense of luxury.

Supplied The rebuild of the plaster-clad Ōrākei townhouses has transformed the homes and maximised a great site.

On the exterior, each has its own visual identity, within the same contemporary finish. Streamlined black aluminium cladding coats 15B, while white pine painted timber creates contrast on 15C.

Now unrecognisable from its former state, this multi-unit property sits firmly on the site and is home to warm, comfortable spaces filled with light, encased in a sustainable, long-lasting building envelope. A unique and thoughtful design.

Palm Springs, Papamoa, Tauranga by Jon McAlpine, TGA Ltd

Awards: Residential Interiors; Resene Colour in Design

Judges citation: This well-organised composition creates a welcoming and beautiful interior experience that is practical, liveable and environmentally conscious. Soft curves from the exterior are seemingly perfectly placed on the interior for soft, spatial transitions and to invite movement and experience of the spaces.

MATT QUEREE Palm Springs, Papamoa, Tauranga by Jon McAlpine, TGA Ltd.

MATT QUEREE This is the interior of the Palm Springs house in Papamoa.

The detailing radiates elegance and sophistication alongside a calm and understated beauty, demonstrating skill and experience from the designer.

The material selection has given the home a biophilic soothing effect through with the use of light and materials such as soft plaster, warm timbers, cork, stone and wool. The natural diffused light has been artfully controlled to highlight and soften the experience and guide us from one space to another.

The home is designed to 6 Homestar with fixtures and fittings calculated for energy and water efficiency. Exquisitely detailed and effortless.

St John’s Church, Rotorua, by Werner Naudé, DCA Architects of Transformation

Award: Commercial Industrial

Judges citation: Located on a busy intersection of Rotorua, the church is a replacement building after fire destroyed the original church in 2017 and has been rebuilt over the footprint of the previous structure.

SIMON DEVITT St Johns Church Rotorua, by DCA Architects of Transformation.

The brief for the new building was for a place of God that connects with the community with flexible, welcoming spaces. The design response is a modest building that is visually open and engaging. Road noise pollution and visual distraction has been well considered as part of the design response.

Due to the close proximity to neighbours, careful consideration was required in terms of managing privacy, noise and the visual impact of the new building. The use of red brick veneer creates a strong link to the past, while also being residential in scale and nature. The overall result is a beautifully crafted interior and exterior that provides both a spiritual and practical environment for the community.