Kōwhaiwhai artist Ra Gossage lives just out of Auckland city, but in a different world

Gossage sells most of her work through Auckland’s The Poi Room, but the one pictured is a commission.

Kōwhaiwhai artist Ra Gossage (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Ruanui) creates Māori scroll designs to tell the stories that surround her. She lives in Pākiri, about 90 minutes north of central Auckland, with her partner and two of their three children, on a property shared by her extended family.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

RA GOSSAGE:

Pākiri is where my mother’s family comes from. This is my tūrangawaewae, my papakāinga (ancestral home). I’ve been here since I was 10 when we moved from Auckland.

Mum and Dad had a home in Auckland, but Mum wanted to come home. It was a big change for Dad, but it was good for all of us to get out of the city, into country life and to live among our whānau as well.

READ MORE:

* Couple quit their jobs to build their dream in the wilderness

* Paint carver Hikurangi Edwards' work is a modern spin on Māori carving – and art-buyers are loving it

* Felt artist Alice Cowdrey makes her whimsical work in this creative hotspot



It’s a big property, we call it the Gossage Pā. There are five of us siblings, although our baby sister is in Auckland. Our whole road is related as well; aunties, uncles and cousins.

LAWRENCE SMITH Gossage’s partner gave her the pounamu ring “a few Christmases ago”, and she wears it for special occasions.

I live with Jarred Balle​, who’s been my forever faithful partner for 22 years, and our kids Charlie, who’s 17 and little Rose, the pēpi, who’s 8. Our adult daughter, Reia, has left home. She’s in Auckland, the big smoke, clubbing.

I’ve had child in every decade. It’s good. I’ve spent a lot of time with each of them, they were home with me, then they’d go to school and I had another one. I’ve been a mum for a long time, but it’s kept me young.

LAWRENCE SMITH Gossage and her partner, Jarred Balle, a builder, built the four-bedroom house themselves, and are planning to add a studio.

I’ve lived in this house for 12 years. My partner Jarred built it. It started off as a two-room shed that was originally meant to be the garage, but we’ve added onto it over the years.

At the moment I’m painting from home in our spare bedroom. We’re in the process of building a small studio. I’ve painted in shearing sheds, my sister’s studio, in my old childhood bedroom. It will be nice to have a place of my own.

Most days I drop Rose off at school, come home and then into it. I do try to go for a walk on the beach or exercise beforehand, then I have until 2.30 or 3pm to paint. We’re just behind the sand dunes, nestled in.

LAWRENCE SMITH Gossage makes a stencil up on tracing paper before transferring it to the board. It is mathematical in that it’s repetition of patterns, flipping things.

Mostly I paint what I see around here, painting our whenua really. I’m just defining my environment, painting patterns in te taiao (natural environment).

It sells in The Poi Room and more recently I’ve exhibited with Tim Melville Gallery in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

I’m grateful when people take them because it’s a piece of Māori art and I’m happy to see it being appreciated.

LAWRENCE SMITH Most days, Gossage walks about 45 minutes before starting work.

STUFF Ceramic artist Amy Brennan creates all sorts of characters from her New Plymouth garage

I think the Toi Tū Toi Ora (Contemporary Māori art exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki in 2020 and 2021) exhibition kickstarted a lot of things. There’s been a big renaissance in Māori art, and all things Māori, really. It’s good to see.

Kōwhaiwhai is something I’ve always done. I used to doodle and draw koru. It was always something that was there and as time progressed, my attraction to it grew.

My first commission was to do an Ōmaha marae – kōwhaiwhai for the wharekai. I did a big series of boards.

It was a baptism of fire, but I did have my father who did them. My late father was an artist, he made kōwhaiwhai. I would see drawings in his studio and copy them.

LAWRENCE SMITH Gossage was christened Rātana and treasures the hymn and prayer book. She says services are generally at each other’s houses infrequently.

When I was little I remember being on marae and just staring for hours at them, admiring their beauty and trying to work out how they were made.

I don’t think I’ll ever go into carving but I love looking at it, and appreciating whakairo.

Making kōwhaiwhai is my favourite thing to do. Sometimes it can get a bit labour-intensive, the colouring especially. But it’s meditative as well.

LAWRENCE SMITH Gossage loves this photo that she found in a book. The caption reads: “A family of itinerant musicians: poor but happy”. “I don’t know them, but I just love them and how they are – just singing and bringing joy to people. I keep that in my office as a reminder just to be happy and that you don’t need much,” Gossage says.

I listen to a podcast. That helps my concentration. I’ve been listening to Taringa podcast, about all things Māori, and Nē?, which is another Māori issues and topics one. RNZ is my favourite. I always listen to that.

My reo is intermediate level, not fluent. I can hold a basic conversation. There are only one or two in our community who are fluent. But we just started reo Māori lessons in our hall.

LAWRENCE SMITH Her latest work is a commission. It needs another layer of paint, Gossage says.

I’m very fortunate to do what I love.

I could’ve gone into teaching because I really love kids and being around them. But all I’ve ever known is doing my painting and I think it’s all I’ll ever do. I think it’s what I’m meant to do.

LAWRENCE SMITH She sells prints of her work through The Poi Room in Auckland.

*Ra Gossage will have some of her artwork for sale at the Aotearoa Art Fair in The Cloud, Auckland, from November 16 to 20.