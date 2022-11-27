Fabric artist Liz Smith's inspiration is all-encompassing

No matter what the weather, the view from fabric artist Liz Smith's clifftop home at Muriwai never fails to inspire.

From her eyrie high above Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast, fabric artist Liz Smith can watch the waves roll in from way out in the Tasman Sea. The ocean, beach, bush and wildlife inspire her work, giving it a unique New Zealand flavour.

Liz Smith: I’ve been here for seven years now. We had a bach down the road for 18 years and bought this section about 10 years ago. Unfortunately, my husband (Rob Hutchison) died two years ago – he grew up surfing out here. I was more of an east coast girl. One of our first dates was a drive out here to look at baches, and so I was introduced to the west coast lifestyle.

The environment does attract artists, just as Raglan and Piha do also. It’s rugged and wild. We’re surrounded by nature. We’ve got forest; we’ve got beach, farmland, space. East coast is very pretty, but the west coast has something extra.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Smith's house, with studio, was designed by architect Julian Guthrie seven years ago.

To live here you have to be a little bit rugged yourself, because you have to put up with a lot. Hardly anything grows, except flax, mānuka and cabbage trees. The wind is pretty fierce; and we used to have power cuts, but Vector has fixed the lines. We’re on tanks and quite often we run out of water. It feels quite rural and remote, even though it’s only 35 minutes from town at off-peak times.

It’s not hard to get motivated out here. It’s just beautiful, and the birdlife is amazing. The tūī are just nuts; they love the flax flowers and I will have a dozen tūī here in the mornings; kererū often dip and fly past, and gannets too. And there are seals with pups clambering up the rocks on the island, and sometimes you can see whales.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Liz Smith helped organise the recent Muriwai Open Studios art trail, which she says was a great success.

This house was designed by architect Julian Guthrie, and this (board-formed) concrete wall in the living area is actually 9m high. Back in the day it was one of the first ones like this to be poured. The prevailing wind hits it from the southwest, and I don’t even hear it.

I’ve only been doing fabric art for about 10 years – I had been in the corporate world. I’ve always been a little bit crafty, and I started my business The Stitchsmith, which is mostly embroidery and needlepoint. I was looking for contemporary New Zealand-flavoured patterns and couldn’t find anything myself, so I designed some, and the feedback from friends was great. I went to a few shops with kits, and they said “this is amazing; we don’t have anything like it”, and it just took off.

It’s only in the past few years that I have started doing art for me, as opposed to designing kits. It’s a completely different strategy. I was persuaded to join the Muriwai Open Studios group about three years ago. We have just had our Open Studios art trail, and it was packed. We had such a busy weekend, and it was great to see so many people coming from town and further away.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A long, 9m-high spine wall of board-formed concrete is the perfect backdrop for Smith's art collection.

We have collected quite a bit of art – I’m running out of space. There are pieces from Philip Trustrum, which was the very first piece I bought, Dick Frizzell, Richard Killeen, an Aboriginal artist and local artists, including Tanya Blong.

Recently, I have been exploring different media. I still do a lot of birds, flowers and leaves, and I incorporate natural things into the art, including lacy (skeletal) leaves with embroidery on very fine organza. I found some tūī feathers – every now and then you come across a dead bird in the forest, so I bring it home and take off the feathers. A poor rosella flew into my glass window, so I put him in the freezer and plucked him. I’ve used his feathers on a few things.

But while embroidery is my main work, lately I have been doing rug tufting, and moving into more abstract works that are very colourful and a bit “out there”. But at the back of it all is the sense of “being grounded”. I’m very lucky to live in such a beautiful place, and I am grateful every day.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Smith's studio is filled with craft tools, fabrics and threads. She will often have several works on the go at once.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Smith has designed many cushion kits, and more recently loves experimenting with bold colour.

Jason Dorday/Stuff In addition to her own work, Smith has works by many artists, including Tanya Blong (left, centre portrait) and Richard Killeen (right).

Jason Dorday/Stuff Waves roll in from far out at sea, with no two days the same.