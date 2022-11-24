Single mum with three teens chooses tiny home after reassessing her values: The children sleep marae-style

The home, called Whare Mārama, won "most creative design" at the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

Nearly three years ago, Auckland mother-of-five Nicole Marsh undertook a radical reassessment of her own values, and decided to get off the home-owner-with-mortgage treadmill.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In the first Covid-19 lockdown (March 2020), Marsh (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne​) was working full-time, paying the home loan on her hard-won, three-bedroom Dannevirke home and parenting her children, now aged 12 to 21.

“I was living a normal life, paying a mortgage, doing all those things we’re told we’re supposed to do to be valued,” she says.

“And then I looked at my life, my priorities and values and I thought, ‘you know what, my life is not aligned to that.’”

In the exercise, Marsh identified her top values as motherhood, time, kindness, creativity and spirituality.

The Manawatū home, Marsh’s first, had been a huge achievement, bought in 2017 years after she left her relationship in Brisbane, Australia, and moved back to Aotearoa with the children.

“I worked and worked and worked and wanted to buy a house,” she says, saying she believed hard work was a good example to her children.

Supplied Nicole Marsh and three of her children moved into their tiny home in April.

But by 2020, she felt her house was “deteriorating” and she became unwell, “overwhelmed and overworked”.

So she decided to sell up and go tiny.

She, and her three daughters who are still at home – Quinn, 12, Bo, 14, and Lili, 16 – are now living in the 3m by 10m tiny home in rural north Auckland – on Marsh’s brother and sister-in-law’s lifestyle block.

kd.photography The house’s name is Whare Mārama: Mārama means “clarity, light, inspiration”.

The home, called Whare Mārama, took out the “most creative design” award at the NZ Tiny House Awards last month.

The judges described it as “stunning, especially all of the materials, and all of that beautiful glass”.

“I feel like this home has a really lovely flow, and I like the idea of only having a few walls so that you're drawn to go outside to retreat and re-centre.

kd.photography Marsh’s three daughters sleep marae-style on the mezzanine floor.

“The marae-style sleeping and really thinking about how your family moves through the space was really clever too,” wrote judge Kate van den Bergh​.

Marsh says she intentionally went with an open sleeping platform on the mezzanine for her three daughters after thinking about the way they lived.

“I observed how my family moved through space. We were always together. We would always sleep in the lounge together in the normal size house. Not every night, but most nights, especially weekends.”

kd.photography The bathroom has a full size shower, and includes a washing machine.

The girls not having their own rooms was also intentional.

“In terms of having no walls and no privacy, my intention was: If you need space, go outside. If you need your own time, go outside – rather than withdraw into your room and onto your phone.”

She says that, while the marae-style sleeping “is a cultural thing, but it’s definitely just how my family just are: We’re so close and it doesn’t bother us that we’re always together.”

kd.photography The ply walls with negative black detail are often a feature of homes built by The Little Big Tiny House Co.

Stefan Bennett, from The Little Big Tiny House Co that built Marsh’s home, says he was stoked with the win, both for his bespoke tiny home company, but also “stoked for Nicole as well because it was her design”.

Bennett’s Rotorua-based company, which has been in business for four years, does not have standard designs but typically builds single-storey tiny homes only, and Marsh’s design with the mezzanine floor was a challenge.

“Our gantry wasn’t high enough,” Bennett says.

“It was hard work during the process, but it’s a huge amount of satisfaction seeing it finished.”​

Marsh says she’s now debt-free and able to take on a lower stress, part-time role as a receptionist.

The company she has signed on with has been sold, so her position is not guaranteed to continue, but because of the choices she’s made, she says she feel relaxed about that.

She not only has no mortgage payments, but maintenance and living costs are less.

She says there’s one more benefit to tiny house living: less cleaning.

kd.photography The home was judged “most creative” in the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

“When I was thinking what was really important to me was how the kids remember me as a mum.

“I don’t want to be that nagging person who tells them to clean up all the time.”

Living tiny is Marsh’s long-term plan.

”It’s opened up so much freedom, so much more choice.”