Nadia Lim launches Eau de Dagg room oil that smells like a woolshed

Nadia's Farm follows Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie's trials and tribulations at Royalburn Station, Central Otago, through an entire year.

If you have been watching Nadia’s Farm, you will know celebrity chef Nadia Lim and hubbie Carlos Bagrie are constantly looking to add value to produce from their stunning Central Otago farm.

And the latest product, for charity, is a very “sheepish” natural oil. It’s a room fragrance, and it smells just like a woolshed – and that’s because, yes, it is made from wool dags and is called Eau de Dagg.

“It’s not overly offensive, but you wouldn’t wear it as a perfume – unless you wanted to attract a sheep mate,” Lim says.

SUPPLIED Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie check out dags in the woolshed. They have produced a new room oil called Eau de Dagg – the first bottle is currently being auctioned on Trade Me. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Rural Support Trust.

The room fragrance, developed by Lim and local essential oil distiller Michael Sly, is the Lim’s way of giving back to New Zealand’s rural community, which she and her family have become part of since taking over 485ha Royalburn Station at the base of the Crown Range near Queenstown.

Lim recognises farming and rural life can be all-consuming. “While we’re lucky we have the potential for other revenue streams, for most farmers, the land is their entire livelihood. It’s easy to see how the pressure can at times become unbearable.”

Proceeds from sales of Eau de Dagg will go to the Rural Support Trust, a not-for-profit network of 14 regional trusts which provide free and confidential assistance to rural people facing challenges around health and wellbeing, financial pressures, animal welfare, employment matters and adverse events. The producer of Nadia’s Farm, Matt Chisholm, is the trust’s ambassador.

Supplied Eau de Dagg comes in a beautiful gift box, with either a soap or woolly sheep.

Lim says the room fragrance is designed to bridge the urban-rural divide, but whether it will smell quite at home in the city is debatable.

“A generation ago, most Kiwis had a connection with rural life,” Lim says. “Today, many have never set foot on a farm, which has led to a real disconnect from how food gets to our plates, and many misconceptions and misunderstandings.”

“When Michael came up with the idea of a fragrance made from distilling wool dags, we wondered how we could tie it in with something that supported mental health in the rural community. Then the Trust came up through Matt’s connection with it, and so we had this crazy idea that we could sell this dag fragrance to raise money for the Rural Support Trust.

“We batted around some good taglines like ‘Let’s talk about shit’ and ‘everything starts at the bottom’. The idea was that the fragrance could also transport people back to their childhood on the farm. Thus, Eau de Dagg was born.”

Sly says they thought if they can’t bring people to the farm, they could bring the farm to the people.

The very first, hand-poured bottle will be up for auction on Trade Me signed by Nadia Lim, Carlos Bagrie and Michael Sly, with a blow-fly in it – just like a worm in a bottle of tequila. It’s up there now, and the current bid at the time of writing, is $365.