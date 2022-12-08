Building on family land '100% sweet' solution to 'out-of-control' housing market

Will Bright lives in his own brand-new home for only $250K.

Will Bright lived at home with his mum and step-dad as an adult student, but as soon as he finished his biochemistry degree, he knew it was time to move out and find his independence again.

The options weren’t great for the self-employed personal trainer. He wanted to stay in Cambridge, Waikato, but in 2020, near the peak of the market, he couldn’t find a home to buy for less than $700,000.

“House prices were going through the roof,” he says.

“It was crazy. Anything under $700,000 were in such poor condition, you’d be spending another $100K on renovations.”

Spending that much was not an option, especially with banks taking a less-than-enthusiastic view of his self-employed status.

Bright, 37, considered renting, as he’d done in the past, but decided it was not a good long-term prospect, financially.

“Renting a whole house by yourself is actually quite expensive, $500 or $600 a week. Obviously you can get flatmates, but I wasn’t keen on having flatmates long-term.”

Supplied Will Bright says living in his one-year-old 70m² home on family land is “100% sweet”.

Luckily, he saw some friends thinking outside the box.

The couple bought property with their parents, and built their own secondary dwelling on the property.

Bright decided to do the same thing, but “in reverse” – his parents already owned the land.

“That’s where I got the idea from. I started talking to Mum and seeing the possibilities of doing the same here. We’ve got just over 2 acres.”

He went to Classic Builders in Waikato, and co-designed a 70m² home to sit on the family land.

He opted for just one bedroom, wanting to maximise living space. The build cost $250,000.

Bright and his mother had the arrangement drawn up legally, with Bright buying into the property, paying for the build himself, and owning a 20% share of the overall property’s value.

He says his sister was initially sceptical.

Supplied Bright says the way his home is sited, it doesn’t feel like he’s living on top of his mother and stepfather’s home.

“She was definitely trying to protect Mum’s interests. I feel like she didn’t want Mum to be taken advantage of. But now it’s done she sees the mutual benefit for both. I’ve added value to the property.”

Although they are on the same piece of land, Bright says it doesn’t feel like he’s living on top of his mother and step-father.

“Mum comes over every now and then, but not all the time. It’s the angle of the house, the trellis that’s in between . . . we’re not seeing each other that often at all really.”

Bright says he was pleased that the building company would accommodate his ideas for the house.

Supplied Although the home is compact, Bright wanted a full-size kitchen.

“I was quite particular in the way I wanted it. [For example] I went for a full-size kitchen, which I couldn't find in plans. Other small houses all have little nooks.

“I do like cooking, and I feel like the kitchen is quite a central place when entertaining, so I didn’t want just a little nook. And I wanted it to be open.”

He’s tested the space’s potential for entertaining, having “10 or 12 people over”, and says there was still “plenty of space”.

Supplied The large area of decking and portico extend the home’s living space.

Bright also wanted extensive decking, and to have the roofline extended to create a covered portico area.

“Technically that doesn’t count in the 70m², but gives you 10m² extra.”

He’s totally happy with his choice, and has no problems living in a smaller size home.

“It’s 100 percent sweet. I did build a deck which doubles the footprint. It makes indoor outdoor flow a lot bigger.”

Supplied Will Bright with Tal Weizman from Classic Builders: Bright had a lot of input into the design of his home.

Classic Builders building consultant Tal Weizman says the company, which has seven offices nationwide, often helps clients with lateral solutions such as putting a secondary dwelling on a property.

“In the last year, I’ve done four secondary dwellings [in Waikato]. If people don’t have access to land, or there’s a certain set budget, it’s a good solution.”

He said councils in different parts of the country had different rules and requirements for secondary dwellings, and subdivisions could have their own restrictive covenants, so it was important people did their own research, although his company also helped.

Supplied Bright opted for a one-bedroom layout so he could maximise living space.

Bright says he would recommend others consider doing what he’s done as a “far more affordable” option.

“Even with our investment, the price of the property has gone up a lot more, so we’re both benefiting from it. And, after five to 10 years, with some equity in this property, buying another house would easier.

“It’s a good entry to get into the market.”

His home loan repayments are about $500 a fortnight, at an interest rate he locked in for three years one year ago. “There’s no way I could rent for $250 a week,” he says.

Bright has owned property previously, when he lived on the Gold Coast.

However, living in a new house is a totally different experience.

“We did a lot of renovations there, which was fun, but you’re also consumed by doing stuff every weekend on the house, whereas you don't have that issue with a brand-new place. It gives me a lot more freedom.”