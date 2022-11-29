Socks, rocks and beanbags: What pets eat that gets them into trouble

Labradors are notorious for eating all the wrong stuff, like bandages, socks, rope and tea towels.

When a very long, bright blue bandage vanished from a visiting labrador’s paw overnight, we were confused as to where it could possibly be.

We found it later than morning out on the grass, after it had gone right through Molly’s digestive system and out the other end. It happened again the next night with a new bandage. So the big vet collar went back on her again.

Turns out, this is extremely common, but it doesn’t always end that well. Southern Cross Pet Insurance has detailed some of the claims in New Zealand over the past year. And it’s no surprise that dogs again make up the majority of claims in 2022, often for ingesting items that really shouldn’t be eaten – this happens every year.

A Japanese spitz needed to visit the vet to vomit up beanbag beans, while a labrador cross required treatment after eating rocks and 17 socks.

The insurance firm says labradors seemed particularly keen on eating items they shouldn’t this year, with one munching on a blanket tie, rope, tea towel, and blanket all within the first eight months of his pet insurance policy. Treatment costs for his eating exploits totalled $6820.

Another hungry lab racked up nearly $2000 in vet bills after eating the face off a cuddly toy, causing an obstruction that needed to be surgically removed.

Meanwhile, a German shorthaired pointer cross was taken to the vet for vomiting in August and wound up needing 1kg of grass removed from his stomach – at a cost of more than $4000.

Other items gobbled up by insured pets included ibuprofen tablets, hard plastic gloves, stones, fishhooks, and a pill box.

But it wasn’t just eating the wrong stuff that caused problems for pets this year. A miniature schnauzer had to be treated for hypothermia (and presumably needed a good clean) after falling into a pond of effluent.

Another dog picked a fight with the wrong cat and came off a lot worse for wear, with injuries to his ear and shoulder.

And it turns out one cat did make the list for eating the wrong thing – it licked a driveway cleaning product and had to be treated for blisters in its mouth.

There is a warning for pet owners – animals can suffer greatly when they do these crazy things, and very expensive vet bills can follow.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance CEO Anthony McPhail says: “While some of these claims might seem amusing, it can be very stressful when our pets become unwell - but pet insurance can be a great reassurance in those moments.”