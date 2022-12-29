The best houses of the year are green, historic, colourful and feature multi-generational living

Inside, the Gustorob house is lined with timber. It opens up to a long deck facing north.

Here at Homed, our writers love getting the inside scoop on the interiors and exteriors of many beautiful, smart, or sometimes quirky, homes.

It’s not snooping – it’s taking inspiration. Here, we share some of our favourites from the year just gone.

Glorious multigenerational living

STUFF Three generations of the Balderstone family live under one roof in this Tai Tapu house - but at 80m, it's a very long roof.

PATRICK REYNOLDS Gustorob house by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture is a long house wrapped in corrugated steel, with separate living quarters for multigenerational living. The rolled steel hides posts that elevate the house above the flood plain.

An 80m-long multigenerational home in Tai Tapu, Canterbury, is one of my two favourite houses for the year.

Designed by architect Michael O’Sullivan, “Gustorob” is home to grandparents Rob Balderstone and Chris Berry, daughter Bridie and husband Hamish McKinnon and their three young children, Finn, Edie and Angus (Gus). The two families are separated by a deck and a garage, but are all under one roof.

READ MORE:

* Multi award-winning red house in the bush listed for first time

* Former PM's mansion and 'land bank' top Trade Me listings this year

* 'Tiny home on the water' houseboat runs on solar power

* Ambitious Grand Designs NZ multi-unit build up for sale



The house, which won an NZIA Canterbury Housing – Multi Unit Award, has a rolled Zincalume exterior and is fully lined with quarter-cut kauri ply, rimu and matai timbers milled from storm-blown trees or sourced from reclaimed timber suppliers – the wood exudes a warm golden glow inside the house.

Not only does the house look fantastic, it is also practical. ”We love it – the kids drift in and out, and we get to be part of their upbringing,” Chris Berry says.

Grand Designs passive house

TVNZ1 Josefine and Will Watterson saved themselves $130,000 by doing a lot of the finishing work on their passive house themselves.

My second pick this year is the certified passive house build that featured on Grand Designs NZ in November.

Will and Josefine Watterson (a trained architect) quit their Auckland rental to build their first home in Featherston, a town that is still considered “relatively affordable”. And they wanted a house that would be warm, comfortable and healthy all year round.

They teamed a dark timber and steel exterior with light-toned ply panels throughout the soaring, double-height living area. Many of the panels open to reveal hidden storage.

TVNZ1 The large cathedral ceiling in the living area enhances the sense of space.

But the real success of this project is the passive construction. With triple glazing and thermally broken joinery, the house is not only fully insulated, but also airtight. A mechanical heat recovery ventilation system supplies fresh air at a constant temperature, with barely any need for heating in winter.

A skylight in the main bedroom, for “star gazing” is another plus. – Colleen Hawkes

Saved from the wrecking bar

Ash Road Natalie van Peer and Katie Salter from Ash Road have done up this house to sell in Grey Lynn. Moved the bungalow from somewhere not yet determined.

The best thing about this Grey Lynn bungalow is that it so easily could have gone to landfill but was saved and restored to glory.

Natalie van Peer and her partner Katie Salter, from renovations and home staging company Ash Road, paid only $60,000 for the dilapidated 1920 bungalow in Helensville, before transporting it across town, and transforming it.

It was “technical and arduous” to get the proper consents, and they found asbestos mid-renovation, but the outcome made it all worth it.

Ash Road Natalie van Peer and Katie Salter from Ash Road have done up this house to sell in Grey Lynn. Moved the bungalow from somewhere not yet determined.

The pair had the idea for a pool “almost last minute” - but before building began - and are delighted with what it adds to the property, particularly with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking it from the second living area.

A renovation success story

Supplied Carley Lloyd Colourbolt Interior designer worked on her own first home in Korokoro Lower Hutt

Who doesn’t love a good before-and-after story?

The things I was most impressed with in the home interior designer Carley Lloyd renovated and lived in for years in Lower Hutt before moving to Māpua, Tasman (where she undertook another massive renovation) are all the colour, texture and light she added.

The Korokoro home was “cold, dark and horrendous”, according to Lloyd, and it needed “a huge interior overhaul and significant upgrades to the water, insulation and heating”.

Supplied It wasn’t just cosmetic changes: the bathroom and kitchen were made over too.

The transformation included removing rotting windows, relining the walls, as well as completely making over the kitchen and bathroom.

Wallpaper is a “guilty pleasure” for the designer, and she also added great secondhand touches, such as the the industrial lights her Dad found and had powder coated black for her. – Joanna Davis

A classic worth fighting for

Christel Yardley/Stuff Philip and Sylvia Hart, who are in their 80s, are worried their historic homestead in Hillcrest could be demolished once they move on.

Philip and Sylvia Hart have a lot of – you guessed it – heart, especially when it comes of beautiful old homes, and one in particular, their 1908-built villa in Hamilton.

Designed by Fred Ernest Smith as a gift for his new wife, the home is intimate and cosy, designed for living and loving in. That's what makes this home so special, the resonances between Smith and the Harts’ stories.

Philip met and fell in love with Sylvia while living in a flat in the house. When they married, they decided to rescue the house together and return it to its former glory – a restoration job that’s taken the couple almost 40 years. Alongside the romantic style of the house – a classic craftsman, with native timbers, and built-in furniture and detailing – two real-life romances are built into the fabric of the home, too.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Harts are hoping to have their home registered as being of historic significance.

The last step in his rescue of the home is for Phillip to have the interior of the home registered as being of historic significance. Here’s hoping he’s successful.

Leaving it all behind

Juan Zarama Perini Celeste and Glen Skachill in the home they designed and built together.

Graphic designer Celeste Skachill was working as an events and exhibition designer at Te Papa when the deaths of two loved ones – a close friend and her beloved nana – prompted her to re-evaluate what she wanted from her life. Along with her husband, Glen Skachill, she chucked it all in to build co-design business, Studio C, and a new home in the Orongorongo ranges, behind Upper Hutt.

With no building experience, the couple built their home themselves, picking up the skills they needed on the way. But what makes this one of my favourites is the stunning bathroom with its double shower-with-a-view.

Juan Zarama Perini Celeste Skachill and her partner Glen’s shower with a view.

Celeste told us she does some of her best thinking in the shower, so they built themselves a double shower they can share, with a view of the bush. The perfect place to contemplate the future they have built themselves from the ground up. Magic. – Kylie Klein Nixon