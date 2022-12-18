Is corporate chef Hercules Noble New Zealand's own Jamie Oliver?

Corporate chef Hercules Noble has set up his kitchen to ensure everything is right at hand. He especially loves the Aga oven.

At just 27, Aucklander Hercules Noble is New Zealand’s answer to a young Jamie Oliver. He’s carving out a career catering for corporate clients and private dinner parties, working from an 1899 terraced house in Parnell. But his “roots” are way up north on family land.

HERCULES NOBLE:

This house is owned by my parents, who live up the road. I moved in here during lockdown, after being in New York. They are selling, but meanwhile I am very lucky to get to live here and work in this amazing kitchen with an Aga (oven). Mum and Dad have always had one of these in their home, starting in England where I lived till 6 or 7. My earliest memories are sitting next to the Aga with Dad cooking something.

I was a boarder at college, and then a day pupil, and I would come home and sit in front of the TV and watch a lot of Jamie Oliver and his 15-minute meals. I watched for a week, and then I said: “I need to start making this shit.”

Jamie’s really amazing; you feel like he’s your mate when he’s on TV. I have a lot of recipe books, but very rarely will I follow a recipe; I use them more for inspiration.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Noble has rigged up an island on top of a table, so it's the perfect height for food prep. He has built a name for his highly original, tasty dishes that bring him a lot of repeat business.

I started a design degree and got a part-time job in the kitchen at Little & Friday (café). I was getting up early in the morning and cooking. I loved it, and after two weeks I said “I’m not going back to university”. I stayed for two years.

This is the most amazing house. Much of this furniture is Italian, as my parents had an import business. All our houses (parents, brother, sister) are filled to the brim with it. There are also several paintings here by Nick Herd, who worked with me at Little & Friday. Mum is a big fan.

This kitchen is ideal, but I have added boards to this table to create an island for food prep, and it works very well.

I cook an average of two to three dinner parties a week. At this time, there’s a lot of corporate Christmas parties, and also summer dinner parties for 10. This weekend I have a lunch to make for some people on Saturday, and then a barbecue dinner that night. The average job for me is 10 people and three courses, which I can do by myself very comfortably, or 50 people with canapés.

Recently I had to cater to 90 people for lunch, and dinner for 120 the same day. It was utterly absurd how much shopping I had to do. But I called in help.

Outside of cooking, I get a lot of satisfaction heading up to our family land on the Karikari Peninsula in Northland, where I am building a bach out of a 20ft shipping container – we all bought one each. Dad found the piece of land 10 years ago.

We have cleared it slowly, and now we’ve got this piece of paradise, in its own little basin with a creek running down it with beautiful, clear water.

The containers act as bedrooms, and now we’re creating our own living spaces. We want to be self-sustainable, with solar panels, big batteries and tanks. And I want my own beautiful space to grow herbs and bougainvillea, or wisteria along the roof.

It’s all very rustic and outdoorsy. And it’s where I like cooking the most as a family – when we’ve gone fishing and caught a few big snapper, and we’ve got some kale from the garden. You start the fire; you get the nice big cast-iron pans going, and you eat very simply.

Supplied Hercules Noble's happy place is a container bach he is converting at Karikari Peninsula.

My container is now lined with beautiful macrocarpa. One end has a huge mattress on the floor beneath a mosquito net – a 2m x 2m Poltrona Frau Italian mattress that was leftover from the import business.

Dad’s a handyman, so we have shelves. Everything always looks very nice.

This is where I am putting down roots, 100%. Maybe, in an ideal world, I would be based up north for four months over peak summer, and I would come back down to Auckland for big jobs. And maybe I can generate an income through some kind of content. I also have plans for a cooking shop.

SUPPLIED Hercules is gradually turning the container into a home; his father made the shelves.