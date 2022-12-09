Stay-at-home mum of two preschoolers says that's no reason to quit van life

Bailey Selland has two young daughters and is not working, but that doesn't mean she stays at home. The American-in-NZ travels all over the country. Husband Travis Selland joins at weekends and when he can.

Sometimes Bailey Selland has to carry both her children – the 4-year-old on her back, the 1-year-old on her front – but that doesn’t stop her taking them out to spend time in the great outdoors.

Selland, 31, who has been in Aotearoa since January with husband Travis Selland and their two children, is a huge fan of van life. She and Travis are on their third campervan and took two extended trips from their home base in the suburbs of San Francisco, California, before moving.

The family sold up, and came to New Zealand for Travis’s work as a software engineer, on a two-year work visa. So, while Travis has a full-time weekday commitment, he joins his family to indulge their wanderlust at weekends – usually two trips a month – and whenever he can for longer periods.

They have just returned from a three-week South Island trip, during which they took 24 hours to get to the South Island from their North Shore, Auckland, base.

They visited Lake Tekapō “to see the gorgeous lupin bloom”, then Aoraki Mt Cook, hiking the Hooker Valley Track and the Tasman Glacier overlook.

They drove on to Queenstown, from where Travis flew home, and Bailey took the girls on to Lake Wānaka and Mt Aspiring National Park. They stopped at Timaru on the way back to see kororā (little blue penguins).

Bailey is herself an experienced tramper. A marriage and family therapist by profession, she has previously worked guiding backpacking trips for women just out of San Francisco. But it still took her a while to realise she could take her children in the outdoors.

”I had the skills, experience, knowledge, but it didn’t come naturally to take my daughter,” she says. “My thinking was around: ‘There’s a 40-hour work week, I’m at home with the kids when my husband is at work’. That was the narrative in my head. I’ve been peeling that back since.

“I didn’t want [Travis] to feel bad if I was out doing fun things but that’s so silly because of course he wants that for me.

“Just because I’m a quote unquote stay-at-home mom, doesn’t mean I have to be in the house.”

Bailey often does day trips with the children, driving within a couple of hours of their rented home.

She loves Auckland’s west coast for its waterfalls and “big black sand beaches”.

Other favourites for weekend getaways are the Coromandel Peninsula, Rotorua, Taupō, Whāngarei, and Tāwharanui beach on the Matakana Coast.

Tāwharanui is “super-fun”, she says because of the sea caves, sheep, sand dunes and beach.

“When I’m looking at places to go I want to find the most epic spot that’s the easiest to get to,” she says. “I feel like, especially compared to being in the San Francisco Bay area – and it’s partially just the traffic – nature feels so accessible here.”

Bailey says she sometimes has to carry both children.

“My oldest is mostly pretty keen to get outside and explore but is a stay in one place and explore person: Hiking uphill is not her jam. I just decided if I was going to do that stuff, I would carry both of them.”

Bailey posts about her experiences on her Instagram account @spiritandguts, which has 88,000 followers.

She says she picked up a lot of followers during the family’s move to New Zealand, which included a stay in MIQ. About half her followers are American and the rest from a mix of Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

“The account focuses on encouraging families to get outside, tips, and moral support, along with relatable motherhood. I had a few reels go viral, about risky play, and conscious parenting,” she says.

Bailey Selland Bailey has accepted that she sometimes needs to carry both her children. She chooses the “most epic” spots that are accessible.

“Risky play is a hot term: Twenty years ago it was just referred to as play. There’s so much focus, especially on safety. Playgrounds are sterile. There’s a general anxious trend: Parents think their primary job is to keep their children from getting hurt.”

She says even tree-climbing, for instance, is frowned upon in the US, whereas in New Zealand she finds it’s still encouraged.

She inevitably gets comments on her posts when her children are “anywhere near a cliff edge” or when the couple go on mountain bike trails with the children on bikes.

People question their activities with comments such as ‘What if you trip while you’re carrying your baby?’

But much of the feedback is from people who love the encouragement to get outside with kids.

“A lot of people feel the draw to get outside. I’ll get messages saying, ‘We’ve been on our first camping trip – thanks for the inspiration’.”

While Bailey knows having the children spend time outdoors in nature is good for them, she says she really does it for her own mental health.

“I fully understand it’s not for everybody. But the more you do it, it’s just second nature. The kids are excited to get in the van.

“But I do it for my own sanity. If I didn’t travel until the kids were five [as some people suggest], I’d be quite depressed.”