We thought 9 dogs was enough: Now we have 10, and a new baby

The dogs have shown varying levels of interest in Frankie-Ray. The Jefferies never leave him alone with the dogs.

Earlier this year, Cassie Jefferies (then Cocurullo Whitford) said she loved owning nine dogs, but “no more” – nine was enough. Fast-forward to today, and she has one more dog and a new baby.

Her new mantra is “no promises”.

It’s been a huge year for Cassie. She married Hayden Jefferies in April, in an intimate ceremony on their own property: There were more dogs in attendance (nine) than human guests (seven).

Then in August, she and Hayden adopted Luna, their 10th dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier. And two months later, Cassie gave birth to her first child, Frankie-Ray​, now six weeks old.

Cassie, 28, a former events manager, is such a huge fan of dogs that she and Hayden run a pack walking business, The Dog Squad.

They also run a kennel at their Bethells Beach property, where they live with Hayden’s daughter (and Cassie’s stepdaughter) Lexie, 9. They are currently boarding up to 10 dogs a day.

Cassie says adopting their 10th dog, Luna – especially knowing they had a baby on the way – was not an easy decision. “It was a little bit tough because she’s full-on, very high energy, but the other side was we didn’t know who would take her. She’s a lot.”

The Dog Squad The Jefferies pack walking business accommodates up to 50 dogs a day – that’s not accounting for their own pack.

The dog’s owner, who’d been a client for “two or three years”, was moving to Australia.

“And she’d stayed with us through lockdown, big chunks, a month or two at a time. Her owner struggled with her reactivity: She can go for dogs, she can be a dick.

“I was worried she would go to another home, and something would go wrong, and she’d be put down.”

So, she joined the Jefferies home. Her name may need to change though: Luna is currently the most popular name for dogs in New Zealand, so inevitably one or more of The Dog Squad’s pack-walking dogs is called Luna, making call-outs confusing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Champion junior dog handler Charly Houtos, 18, is off to compete at Crufts in England next year. But she just happens to be allergic to dogs.

Baby Frankie-Ray was also not planned to the nth degree.

“It wasn’t planned but was obviously meant to happen,” Cassie says. “We got pregnant three months before we got married in April.”

Cassie kept working, taking dogs on pack walks of up to 10km, until she was 37 weeks (eight months) pregnant. “Until I was so sore I had to stop,” she says.

Dog & Co Photography The pregnancy announcement.

The dogs knew something was up, particularly as Cassie slowed down.

“They started being really cheeky towards the end, knowing I couldn’t chase them. I’d tell them off, but wouldn’t follow through. They weren’t bad, just cheeky.”

The Dog Squad Having 10 dogs makes for an annual registration cost of about $1000.

She has some advice for other pet parents introducing a new baby to their furry family members.

In their case, the dogs were minded by a house-sitter while Cassie spent three days in hospital after Frankie-Ray’s caesarean section birth.

They picked up one dog from a separate dog-sitter on the way home.

“That’s our top dog, Mynx, the husky,” Cassie says. “She has a maternal instinct. She kind of mothers the rest of the pack. She got to meet him first. [Then, at home] we got one dog out at a time, showed them this new thing in the house.”

She says they allowed the dogs to sniff and nudge the baby, and to give the odd lick, although usually not on his face. “A lick on the forehead here and there is fine,” Cassie says.

Dog & Co Photography Cassie Jefferies had a maternity photo shoot with a doggy difference.

They had introduced the dogs to all the baby “things”, such as the pram and bassinet, for the month or two before he was born.

“We know none of them have issues with babies,” Cassie says. “Most of the time they ignore him – sniff and walk away.”

The Jefferies never leave the baby alone with the dogs. “That’s always going to be a no. No matter how good a dog is they should never be left alone with children.”

She says even well-trained dogs are a risk to children, especially as the child gets older, with more potential for hurting a dog, by pulling its tail or fur, for instance.

“The [dogs’] natural reaction is to turn and say, that’s not okay, and to bite. For a small child, that could be serious.”

The family loved getting their Christmas photo taken in a photo shoot organised by the Boxers and Bullies Charitable Trust, as they do every year.

“It’s nice and easy when you've got so many dogs,” Cassie says.

Cassie says she’s never been so busy as she is with a newborn, but in the longer-term she reckons working with dogs is a great occupation for a parent.

Supplied Some of the family on a South Island road trip.

“I can be with [Frankie-Ray] every day. I won’t have to miss out on time with him. And it’s so good having a job where I get to be outside with a bunch of dogs all the time.

“I’ve got many friends in the industry as well, and they do the same – walk dogs and take their kids with them.

“I couldn’t do a normal job or a normal life ever.”

Asked whether she was still saying “no more dogs”, Cassie answers: “Yes, I’m still saying that, but I don’t really believe it any more.”

Who’s who in the pack?

The Dog Squad Luna, the Staffordshire bull terrier, is the tenth member of the pack.

And Luna makes 10. The six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier is “the sweetest thing”, her new humans say.

“So miss Luna is a pocket rocket, ball of muscle,” Cassie says. “She flies through the air and jumps higher than you think would be possible for such a small dog. She lives up to the name Luna, as she’s a lovable lunatic.”

Dog & Co Photography Hugo and Cookie are littermates, rough coat collies crossed with Belgian shepherds.

Hugo and Cookie are brother and sister, six-year-old rough coat collie crossed with Belgian shepherds.

Supplied Snow, a five-year-old samoyed, is quiet for her breed "after lots of work".

Cassie adopted Snow, now five, because she thought her first dog, Hugo, needed a friend. “She came from a family that struggled with her barking and general samoyed behaviours.”

Supplied Fenrir is a rough coat collie crossed with a Belgian shepherd who "just goes with the flow".

Fenrir, a rough coat collie crossed with a Belgian shepherd is the baby of the family at one-year-old.

“Fen is the chillest puppy ever: He just goes with the flow of everything, but we are just about to hit that all too fun adolescent phase.”

Supplied Dumpling, a Pomeranian, is more commonly known as Fat Boi, as he was once overweight.

Dumpling, also known as Fat Boi, is the oldest at 10 years.

“He’s happy just cruising around the house. As he’s a bit slower than the rest, we often carry him in a backpack when we do big hikes.”

Dog & Co Photography Cassie Jefferies with Tofu, a Japanese spitz crossed with a German spitz.

Tofu, a three-year-old Japanese/German spitz was Cassie’s first small dog.

Supplied Astro, three, is a mix of catahula, border collie and husky.

Astro, a catahula/border collie/husky mix is a rescue dog. He’s deaf but picks up new commands “extremely fast”.

Supplied Mynx, the matriarch of the pack, with Cassie and Hayden Jefferies.

Mynx, a Siberian husky, is six. Cassie describes her as her “heart dog”.

SUPPLIED Mochi, a Japanese akita, is "the bubbliest happiest dog you will ever meet".

Mochi, a two-year-old Japanese akita, is the “bubbliest, happiest dog you will ever meet”.

The Jefferies family and their dogs have their own Instagram page @the_fluffy_pack_