Drag king Hugo Grrrl tried a regular day job, but was just waiting for the weekends when he could perform

George Fowler has done the living as a couple thing, and is happy to be back flatting, now in Mt Albert.

Auckland performer George Fowler, better known to his many fans as drag king Hugo Grrrl​, tried to work a normal day job but found himself pining for the weekends, when he could get dressed up, made up, and hyped up do his sequinned thing on stage.

Fowler, 31, moved to Auckland from Wellington just over a year ago, and is now flatting in Mt Albert with three other creatives and his “love of my life” cat, Elsie.

GEORGE FOWLER:

I’ve been here in Mt Albert for about four months. It’s an older house but pretty well looked after.

I’ve got this great front room with big bay windows which feels like a huge luxury. The breeze allows me not to be poisoned with the super-toxic glue I use when I’m rhinestoning: That’s glueing tiny gems onto costumes to make them glitter.

There’s a daycare around the corner, so I listen to children’s laughter, and watch the trains go by. It’s quite romantic.

LAWRENCE SMITH Fowler made a lot of the art in his bedroom himself, although he also has pieces by Kiran Morar and Clark Roworth.

I’ve been in Auckland just over a year now. I moved for creative and career opportunities and the city’s been kind to me. It’s just bigger than Wellington.

I work for Phoenix Cabaret, a regular residency gig getting to work with drag legends like Buckwheat, owned by Kita [Mean] and Anita [Wigl’it].

I actually intended to take a big break. I put my gear into storage and got a full-time job. I was really burnt out creatively – Covid ruined everything.

LAWRENCE SMITH Fowler says his two-year-old cat Elsie is the love of his life.

I didn’t succeed in quitting. All I’d do in my spare time is make costumes and make dumb art. I love it. In a weird way, moving has helped me fall back in love with the wonderful queer performance art world that I enjoy.

I do some writing work for Express Magazine, sporadic and not very formal. I’ve worked as a gender diversity and inclusion consultant, doing work in corporate rainbow education. Last year, I worked as an event manager and a co-ordinator office manager person at an art trust. I’m also a host out of drag for the Food Show, live cooking theatre. “Hi, welcome, here’s a celebrity chef.” I do voiceover work, producing...

I’m going to take the plunge and do art full-time. All I do is wait for the weekend when I can perform. It doesn’t really feel like work.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fowler says he’d always dreamed of a leopard print armchair, and upholstered this one himself.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The chips attached to the middle of the largest print are commemoration chips for years sober. “I didn't want to keep them in my wallet or drawer,” Fowler says, “so I bastardised a random print I had.”

Drag totally has become mainstream, a very fast-growing entertainment industry. It’s an art form that really focuses on joy. It’s lewd, it’s anti-establishment.

If you’re watching drag you’re never the biggest weirdo in the room.

What I’m doing is very complicated and very simple: I’m a man dressing up as a man who used to be a woman. But I also just really like sparkles and applause.

Drag calls to attention the performative nature of gender norms and I think that’s really positive for everyone. I really worry for kids these days about how insanely rigid we are on masculinity and femininity.

I can’t imagine living anywhere that isn’t New Zealand. I’m reminded all the time how lucky we are, especially as a trans person, for general acceptance, healthcare ... We’re in a really horrific time globally in terms of fear and transphobia skyrocketing. It’s getting much, much worse.

Also the arts here make it an amazing place to be a creative. I’m just f...ing lucky to able to be who I am. It shouldn’t be a luxury but it is.

I was in a quite serious relationship, sharing a house. We split up in October and it was the nicest relationship and the nicest breakup. We’re mates, and both doing well.

I’m enjoying doing a bit of a recalibrate and having my own space again, and living with a bunch of friends has been glorious.

The drag queens over the fence got us the house. It’s the same landlord. I was getting a wig styled by one of them, so I was over, and they said: “I hear you’re single and looking for a house. Come and meet the landlord.”

I’m so happy to be flatting: I have a house full of laughter with beautiful, loud, creative people. One’s a puppeteer, so interesting, and the others are film actor-y creative people.