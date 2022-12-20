'Tiny home on the water' houseboat runs on solar power

This Berlin houseboat has been completely transformed into a fully solar-powered "tiny home on the water", with a clever fitout that maximises space.

We see many great tiny homes with clever fitouts, and this houseboat version in Berlin is one of the smartest.

Described as a “tiny home on the water” by the design team at Crossboundaries in Beijing, China, the floating home has been transformed into a fully solar-powered motorboat with high-end tiny home characteristics that enable it to function as a “slow-motion travelling nest”.

When the owner first saw the boat, she loved the way it resembled a bus on the water. She could see it would provide enough space to be a “getaway” for friends and family. She has christened it Fàng Sōng in Chinese, which translates to “Relax”.

Crossboundaries says the project was a perfect fit with the firm’s ethos: “It allows for testing flexibility in micro-dwellings where each room assumes multiple programmatic roles. The appeal of water in this project is to explore the possibility of adapting, while challenging assumed and conventional norms.”

READ MORE:

* Energy-neutral floating ark ticks all the boxes for owner

* Modern houseboat epitomises simple living in a tiny house

* Owners of four best tiny homes of 2022 show small is not a compromise



The boat is around 15m long, and a little over 4m wide. Within this space, Crossboundaries has provided a set of interlinked, multipurpose areas – the work was carried out in Germany where the boat is based.

Johanna Link There's a small kitchen with cooking facilities.

The colour palette of deep red and gold was chosen to celebrate creativity, and there is plenty of evidence of this in the fitout, which is highly customisable and extremely practical.

Functional improvements include a fully hidden bed, a pop-up table for the kitchen area, a second elevated bed and a hidden foldable desk within a cabinet, providing a work-from-home environment. It’s also possible to close the helmstand, which hides the more technical equipment of the boat, to provide a greater sense of home.

Crossboundaries says the boat is "smart and self-powered" due to a set of innovative solutions in terms of solar energy, heating source, water, and waste management.

Johanna Link By day, there's a sofa against this wall.

Johanna Link But by night, the sofa drops down and a bed folds down from the wall.

“On sunny days, the houseboat is fully self-reliant on its solar panels, with an average range of 50km per day. A pellet stove, remotely controlled by an app, was installed to satisfy heating demands with a source of renewable energy.

“In the future, the owner plans to add a water purification system and a biological sewage treatment unit to upgrade the boat for long journeys.”

The firm also notes: “Ideally, in the future, people can free themselves from too many possessions and embrace denser, high-quality spaces that enable more flexible ways of life.”

It’s a philosophy tiny home owners around the world will agree with.

Johanna Link The deep red and yellow palette is repeated throughout the boat.

Johanna Link Clever engineering ensures it's simple to "fold" furniture away.

Architect: Crossboundaries, Beijing

Partners in charge: Binke Lenhardt, Hao Dong

Design team: Marijana Simic, Silvia Campi, YU Hongyu, YU Zhaoxiong

Collaborators and co-creators: Brettmen, Berlin - Anselm Breig and chief carpenter Malte Spiess

Consultant, technical installations: Benedikt Riepe, Berlin

Consultant, bathroom installations, paintwork: Mirko Kriebel, Berlin

Consulting and installation pellet stove: Woitha, Berlin - Oliver Schwarzer

Upholstery: Krebes, Berlin

Glass film printing and installation: Werberitter, Berlin

Photographer and video clips: Johanna Link, Munich

Video creation: Elena Gamez Miguelez

Johanna Link A place for everything, and everything in its place.

Johanna Link The compact bathroom is filled with natural light.

Johanna Link There's a covered deck for laid-back entertaining outdoors.

Johanna Link/Stuff And there's even a platform for diving, swimming and fishing.