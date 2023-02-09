Living in NZ half the year and Amsterdam half the year gets us out of the 'rat race' of Auckland

Saskia Thornton and Mike Eastwood in their Amsterdam apartment shortly after they completed its renovation.

Life in Auckland felt like “the same thing every day” – traffic, work, sleep – and with a big birthday approaching, Saskia Thornton “had a little bit of a meltdown”.

She’d always had a plan of living in Amsterdam, but now that her thirties were here, she was afraid the dream was slipping away.

Fast forward four years, and Thornton, 35, and partner Mike Eastwood, 36, are living their best life – part of the year in their own renovated Scandi apartment in central Amsterdam, and part of the year in a sweet little refurbished 1976 Oxford caravan in Ōakura, just south of New Plymouth.

Thornton says Amsterdam is “a gorgeous city”: “I’m half Dutch, I grew up going to the Netherlands every two years and I always had the dream of living there.

“It’s just being able to jump on a bike, that independence, feeling so free. And then the beautiful architecture – I just love the city.”

Still, it took some convincing to get Kiwi lad Eastwood on board.

“I was a typical Kiwi guy not looking at going overseas. For me, it was a big thing,” Eastwood says. He proposed six months, as a starting point but Thornton knew they’d need at least a year.

Supplied In the Amsterdam apartment, the wall between the kitchen and living area was opened up, and exposed wooden beams were added to frame the entrance to the kitchen.

“It takes a while to build up friendships and a network to feel like you’re living there,” she says.

They made the move in 2018, when Thornton was working as chief marketing officer for an Auckland company that was opening a warehouse in the Netherlands. She eventually quit that position, and is now working for herself as a marketing and business consultant.

“Moving over we realised it was quite a lot cheaper and easier living in Amsterdam,” she says. “We didn't have a car, we biked everywhere. Food was cheaper. Everything was cheaper.”

Eastwood adds that that includes the housing market, which he says is “so much cheaper than Auckland”.

They were able to buy a character “doer-upper” apartment for 380,000 Euro (then about NZ $600,000) in central Amsterdam, a 1906 build (“quite new”, Eastwood says) with high ceilings and beautiful architraves.

Supplied The apartment has a large leafy balcony off the dining room, and a second smaller French balcony off the bedroom. When renovating the couple focused on keeping the aesthetic light and natural.

“We got a 10-year fixed mortgage at 1.8% – it’s like free money, it would be silly not to.”

Eastwood, a cabinet-maker by trade, did a top-to-toe renovation, working on it full-time for five months “like a maniac”, Thornton says.

For things he didn’t know how to do, he consulted YouTube: “I just taught myself the night before.”

The apartment is only 58m², but the couple say they had realised they didn’t need a lot of space after renting a 70m² one-bedroom apartment.

Supplied The apartment’s bedroom has been kept traditional with historic ornamental ceilings, an old fireplace and a traditional French balcony with a view out to the streets of Amsterdam. The couple also added 17th century oak floors throughout.

“It’s easier to clean, there’s no clutter. We don’t have a car so we don’t have to worry about parking. There’s a lot of things that you don’t even think you’re spending time on; warrants, tyres, things that go wrong and need fixing, parking...

“We’d always had gardens and lawns. All that was taken out. We could both vacuum and clean the house within 30 minutes. We just had all this free time. It makes you so much happier.”

After the renovation was completed, and the Covid-19 pandemic set in, they turned their minds to thinking how they could “design” their lives, and ideally make summers in New Zealand a possibility.

That’s when the idea of renovating a caravan came up.

Supplied The caravan was designed with the vision of making it feel like a small Scandi-style loft. The full-sized bed is permanently down with a huge, easily accessible storage compartment underneath.

Thornton says they love old caravans like the 1976 Oxford they ended up buying on Trade Me. “White plastic boxes with tiny little windows was not what we wanted. The old ones have a bit of style.

“It was a great project, also because we got to do lots of things, including a full solar, off-the-grid set-up.”

The caravan has a pull-out (to the exterior) kitchen bench with induction cooking.

“If you’re parked at a beach, lake, or even freedom camping in a city, you just pull out a nice wooden benchtop. It’s a great talking point,” Eastwood says.

Supplied The caravan was refitted with new cabinetry custom-made by Eastwood from a mixture of ply and Douglas fir.

The caravan is sited on a one-hectare section of mainly native bush that the couple bought in Ōakura.

It was hard to find the perfect place to live after enjoying the Amsterdam lifestyle, Eastwood says.

“We wanted to have the complete opposite,” Thornton adds: “Rural, 3ks from the ocean, it’s a great spot to spend half your life.”

Renting out the Amsterdam apartment while they’re in New Zealand pays for their flights and mortgage while they’re away. The medium-term plan is to set up a couple of cabins with a toilet block in Ōakura for holiday-makers to “glamp” there - so that that property will eventually pay its way too.

Supplied Eastwood in his old joinery workshop making all the cabinets for the new caravan’s fit-out.

Eastwood says living part-time in Europe has changed him as a person.

“I was probably your typical Kiwi guy, just comfortable at home in New Zealand in my little bubble and I got thrown out into the deep ocean. My confidence is growing massively, I’m much more open.”

“Living in two countries for six months, we come back full of appreciation and amazement for the other country,” Thornton says. “[It] constantly inspires us, and gives us new energy and fresh ways of thinking.”

Supplied When the couple are in New Zealand, they love spending time outdoors.

*The couple are documenting their Ōakura build at their YouTube channel, @mikeandsaskia.