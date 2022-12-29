Free-to-rent cottage in remote Golden Bay attracts plenty of prospective tenants willing to do 'monster' reno

The cottage was last lived in just two years ago, but is inarguably “run-down”.

The deck is falling away, two windows are broken, the roof is “scary” and the lean-to kitchen has been used for storing hay – but that hasn’t stopped prospective tenants clamouring to live in a remote Clifton, Golden Bay, cottage.

It’s rent-free, after all, and the area is in the middle of an accommodation crisis. But the tenant or tenants need to have on-point practical skills: The one-year rent-free deal is in return for restoring the old shearer’s cottage to its former glory.

Jo and Jules Randell​ have owned the 20-hectare section in Clifton, near Motupipi (between Pōhara and Tākaka in Golden Bay, Tasman), for two years. They live an hour away in Motueka, and visit their farm on weekends and holidays, staying with their three children in a converted woolshed on the property.

Jo Randell posted to a local community group, seeking a “special kind of character” who could work on the cottage “and make it as special as it can be – all expenses paid for”.

“The thing is that it’s such an awesome space, but we don't have the time to do this little beauty up. One year contract for free rental, with work to get this baby looking her best again. Only the nature-loving, mountain-dwelling need apply.”

The one-bedroom cottage has no plumbing, although Jo says this would be easy to connect, and they would “throw in” a composting toilet. It has a coal range that needs “a bit of an overhaul”, solid rimu floors, its own sleepout, “gorgeous gardens” and rockery (currently under a metre of grass), and a mural in the living area.

Solar panels are on-site, ready to be installed and connected.

“You can make it beautiful,” Jo says. “I love this little place.”

She admits it’s a bit of a “monster feat”, and that they are looking for just the right person, or a couple, “really practical people” who would relish setting up their own vege patch, and living off-grid. There are plenty of wild goats for meat, and chickens roaming free.

“We need somebody who understands you’re starting from scratch like the old pioneer days. It’s an idyllic spot,” she says.

They’ve had “heaps” of interest already, and Jo says that is at least partly a reflection of the tight housing market in the area.

Supplied The sleepout provides an extra room, albeit fairly basic.

“There’s almost a desperation in a kind of sad way,” she says.

The couple, who are winemakers, and their children, aged 11, 14, and 16, may be around on weekends, but will respect the privacy of the occupants.

In her social media post, Jo says the project “ain’t for the faint-hearted”.

“She is pretty run-down so you will need a vision to make her beautiful again. Very solid structure. Ex- shearing cottage. We will provide the building materials.

Supplied The one-bedroom cottage comes with a multi-wall mural in the living space.

“Deck needs done, window needs replaced. A full overhaul and if it works for you and for us we could make this long term. No shower, just stream…. Plumbing once was. Can be hooked up though [...]

“Very off-the-grid living. But lovely and full of amazing moments of nature’s glory.”

Anyone interested can contact Jo or Jules Randell by email randellwhanau@gmail.com.

One note of caution for prospective renovators: According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website, workers can not be paid in accommodation only.

“Payment for work must be in money.

“However, employers can arrange accommodation for their employees and deduct the cost from their wages if agreed. This rental agreement must be in writing in either a tenancy agreement or an accommodation agreement.”

*This story has been amended to add the information from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.