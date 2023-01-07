From a concrete high-rise in Singapore to living on a boat in Wellington Harbour ... I love it

The historic pilot boat involved in the 1968 Wahine rescue is now for sale as her owner heads to Sydney.

When Johnathon Meichtry​ returned to New Zealand from six years living in a 40-storey concrete Singapore apartment block, he wanted a different kind of home.

He didn’t initially picture himself living onboard a boat, but his eye kept being drawn to an online listing for the Arahina – not just any boat, but one of the pilot launches that rescued dozens of people during the Wahine disaster of 1968.

Meichtry, an IT consultant, bought the 20m boat from an elderly couple in Bluff in 2016.

“I thought I’d get a trailer boat like a typical Kiwi, but I kept seeing this listing,” he says. “The owner was really unwell, she [the boat] was in a state; she needed a lot of work done. I thought, Wouldn’t it be neat to get her back home [to Wellington]?”

He committed to buying the 50-tonne boat with no berth pre-arranged, but when he spoke to the Wellington harbourmaster, he began to understand the Arahina’s significance to seafaring types.

The harbourmaster, who had done his apprenticeship aboard the boat in the 1950s and 1960s soon managed to secure a berth at Queens Wharf, where it has been since. It was the launch’s original mooring when it was built in 1925.

Only two other boats moored at Queens Wharf have people living aboard, and they are both commercial charter boats, Meichtry says.

Supplied MV Arahina has a berth at Queens Wharf and will be well-known to many Wellingtonians.

Meichtry, 51, has spent the years since living aboard, including working from home for the past few years, and restoring the boat to its former glory.

“I’ve been chipping away at the work ever since, lots of restoration in the cabin and the galley,” he says. I’m keeping it true to its 1920s character as much as possible, but giving utility as well.”

He has fully restored the stateroom, and put in a new galley last year.

MAANZ The Arahina saved dozens of passengers and three crew from the sinking Wahine on April 10, 1968. Photo from the Maritime Archeological Association of NZ.

During the restoration, he has come to realise what the boat means to locals.

“I’ll be doing work on her and people come up and say, I remember this boat from when I was a kid. I quickly learnt in the first few months that the boat would outlive me. It’s a funny thing to know you have a home with a longer history for other people than for yourself.”

Meichtry, who has lived and worked in 13 countries during his career, has recently listed the Arahina for sale on Trade Me, with an asking price of $250,000. He says it’s “kind of half sad” that he has to sell, but his next move is to Sydney for work.

Supplied Meichtry has been working from home in the boat for the past few years, and says it has all the connectivity he needs.

Supplied The boat is not quite seaworthy, but has a fully equipped engine room.

He says the boat is “close to being seaworthy” but that the new owner will have to spend money on it.

“I have a new muffler for it, but it needs to be installed. She’s a beautiful vessel, and she’ll last another 100 years, but I want to sell to someone who knows they’re going to have to spend money on her.”

He estimates that installation alone will cost $35,000.

“She isn’t just cheap accommodation and you wait for her to rot and sink.”

The listing describes how the Arahina was custom-built for the Wellington Harbour Board, “made completely from triple-skin kauri with teak decks and gorgeous custom bronze and copper fittings throughout the vessel”.

The harbour board’s pilot boats were designed and engineered “for the most challenging seas and weather experienced around Wellington and the Cook Strait”.

“For many decades Arahina played an important part in maritime emergencies in Wellington Harbour and the Cook Strait. During the Wahine disaster in 1968, New Zealand’s worst maritime disaster, MV Arahina saved 54 lives.”

Meichtry says he’s loved living on a boat, especially after his latest overseas stint where he spent six years living in a 40-storey Singapore apartment building.

Supplied The boat is 20m long and 50 tonne.

“When I got back to New Zealand, I wanted a change from a concrete high-rise apartment. I didn’t know it would be a boat...

“[Here] you wake up in the morning and see the sea. Some days it’s dead still. Every day is different on the water.”

He hasn’t found it noisy living so close to the central city.

“Queen’s Wharf was the centre of nightlife, but not now. Come midnight everything’s closed. We do have a more vibrant inner city than we used to. You recognise others living in the CBD.”

He says the new owners could be a couple – he estimates the floorspace to be as much as 100m² – but whoever it is will need to take it on as a passion project.

“I love this boat. She’s been a wonderful journey from a community perspective as much as for the vessel herself. The old mariners and those who work in the port don’t want to see her fall to bits.

“I want her to go to someone who will take her on a journey as well.”

Specifications, according to the Trade Me listing: