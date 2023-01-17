Man leaves dogs in the car on a hot day while his partner gives birth

There are several signs to look for if you think a dog is suffering from the heat in a parked car.

There’s no excuse, in law or good sense, for leaving your dogs in a hot car – not even if your partner is giving birth.

Just ask senior SPCA inspector Georgina Higgins, who once spent two hours sitting with two distressed dogs that had been left in a car outside North Shore Hospital.

"When the owner came out, delighted because their partner had just given birth, I had to let them know their dogs had come close to either a medical emergency or seizure.”

The legislation is clear-cut: if a dog is “shade-seeking” – hiding in the foot wells – and in distress – excessively drooling, panting and hyperventilating – the SPCA or the police can break in to rescue it, and prosecute the people responsible, resulting in a conviction and fines up to $900.

It happens more often than you’d think. Higgins has been called on to rescue dogs left in vehicles under all sorts of situations. It’s not malicious, just thoughtless, he says.

“They park in the shade but as the sun travels around, the tree they're parked under may no longer be providing shade."

It’s “extremely distressing” for everyone involved, especially the owner.

Getty Images Dogs need shade and water to survive the heat.

“People think that they won't be the one caught out, but it does happen."

Dog owners need to be aware, if it’s 21°C outside, temperatures in a car parked in the shade, even with the windows down can exceed 31°C in less than ten minutes.

In 30 minutes, it goes up to 40°C. On a hot day, the temperature inside the vehicle can exceed 50°C.

These temperatures can be fatal for any dog because they don’t sweat. Panting, or drinking cool liquid is the only way they can lower their temperature.

So far this summer, the Auckland-based inspector says she and her team have been called out at least once a day to a dog trapped in a car.

According to SPCA figures, that is common across the country.

From January 1, 2022 to 22 December 22, 2022, SPCA received 889 calls about dogs in hot cars – roughly 7% of all animal welfare complaints received across that same period.

That number was up from 625 complaints in 2021.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Juno on the inside of a car in summer. Leaving a dog in a hot car could kill it.

Not all the complaints end in court. Often the inspectors can’t locate the vehicle, it’s already gone, or the dogs are OK when inspectors arrive. Some do end in warning letters, and advice being sent about why it’s dangerous to leave dogs in hot cars, and even regulation 14 infringement notices, which come with an instant $300 fine – 10 of these were issued last year.

If members of the public see a dog they think is distressed in a car, they can help by calling the SPCA immediately. If the dog is non-responsive, or if it’s going to take a long time for the SPCA to get to the car, and it could become an emergency, the police can also be called.

While she knows it does happen, Higgins says the SPCA does not advise members of the public break car windows to access the dog.

Members of the public may choose to help by using blankets or newspaper to shade the windscreen and lower the temperature inside the car, but while this can work, she doesn’t recommend taking matters into your own hands.

123rf Leaving the window open a crack isn’t enough. It’s too hot to leave dogs in cars during summer.

If you do contact the SPCA, it’s important to give as much information about the car and its location as possible. Include the colour and make, as well as the registration, and be specific about where it is parked. That will help inspectors locate the car quickly, and follow up afterwards if they can’t locate the car.

Callers should also leave their personal contact details, in a statement is needed later to prosecute the owner.

For pet owners, Higgins asks that you don't leave your animals in vehicles over the summer, but if you do get stuck and have to leave them, check on them at least every 20 minutes.

“Make sure your windows are as wide as you can leave them without the dog being able to exit a vehicle,” she says.

“Make sure there's water available for them in the vehicle. Park in the shade if at all possible, or put up those reflective windscreen visors. Water and shade are key.”

That is especially the case for flat-faced or short-nosed dogs that might have trouble breathing, and for dogs with thick or long coats.

Getty Images If you must leave a dog in the car, make sure there is shade, water in the vehicle, and that the windows are down as low as you can put them. But also that you check on the dog every 20 minutes at least.

And remember, Kiwi weather is changeable – it could be overcast when you leave, and baking hot 10 minutes later.

“Don't leave them on the beach while you're on a boat, or at a game, or The Warehouse, or the movies, or if your wife's giving birth in hospital,” says Higgins. “You might be a lot longer than you plan.”