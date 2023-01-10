Why I'm Kirstie Allsopp's biggest fan, even if Harry isn't

UK TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has plenty to say on Twitter, and it's the Sussexes in the firing line today.

Colleen Hawkes is a senior reporter for Stuff/Homed

OPINION: Kirstie Allsopp, one half of the Kirstie and Phil (Spencer) double act on Location, Location, Location and Love It, or List It, gets my vote every time. And part of that is because I love it when TV celebrities feel empowered to make a stand, often against perceived injustices – George Clarke of Amazing Spaces is another one who is always fighting for the underdog and poor housing conditions.

These people are so much more than script-reading TV presenters. They are using their social media followings to try and make a difference. But Allsopp takes it a step further – no subject is out of bounds and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fair game right now.

In the past few hours she has had plenty to say on Twitter (431.7k followers) about “those interviews” Harry has given to Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper, among others. Notably: “So far there has been no concessions from Prince Harry that any of this is fault. He & his wife have seemingly done nothing wrong and everything is everyone else’s fault. That’s not how life works.”

And: “So they’re in bed with the devil, but Harry’s just chatting to @tombradby on Prime Time ITV for what? What work?! Your book, this interview, it isn’t about service or charity; this is about you, you, you.

“And let’s be honest Harry & Meghan have briefed, and briefed & briefed. Finding Freedom, Meghan’s book was published in 2020.”

But enough about H & M. Allsopp also takes a wonderful stand against sexism. She will call it out wherever she sees it, despite being subjected to considerable backlash at times. Just two days ago, we got this: “God I hate men who bang on about the father of women of 51!! When do we get judged by our own achievements?” That came during a Twitter discussion on higher education, after a reader (male) said because she has a rich baron for a father, she has no need for “maths”.

Allsopp shouldn’t be worried on her own behalf. Her achievements are huge. She might not have a university eduction, but she’s one of the most knowledgable, smartest presenters we have. Her knowledge of the property market, design, the renovation industry and DIY is exceptional, and her people skills are legendary.

And, of course, viewers love her. She can take and make a joke, but most of all, she is herself. She tells it like it is on her show, just like her tweets.

In an interview 18 months ago, the presenter said: “The show [Location, Location, Location] is not about prices. It’s about people, their circumstances, relationships, hopes and dreams and desires for their family. So much is wrapped up in the home.

“I’ve never struggled to give honest advice, but I have struggled to get rid of the desire to shake the person and say, ‘I do know what I’m talking about – trust me’.’’

Of course, you can’t be in the limelight and not be criticised yourself. She has been criticised for suggesting young people give up luxuries to save for a house (Netflix, gym memberships, coffee out, but is that not the very definition of saving?) And she has been criticised for suggesting young people might save money by living at home while at uni (where possible).

And Allsopp is not immune to criticism. When she was attacked in 2021 for taking a stand against sexism, she quit Twitter. She was commenting on a tweet by Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray concerning menstruation, but didn’t comment on the implied racism Ray was also attacking in his tweet.

“The repugnance towards menstruating women inherent in this must be acknowledged,” Allsopp said. “Suddenly that makes me someone who doesn’t care about racism?! This is patently absurd. Things can be wrong in multiple ways, and it is daft to argue otherwise.”

The subsequent furore prompted this: “Twitter is now full of people who think nuance is a dirty word. Who believes that if they disagree with you on one thing then you must be venal in all ways.

“It’s therefore not, sadly, a place for me. I enjoy debate, intelligent debate and exchanges of views, ideas and perspectives, this is no longer a place for that.”

She updated her Twitter bio to read: "Off Twitter once and for all. Determined not to fall off the wagon. Keeping account here to stop copycat b******s."

Fortunately, for all of us, she decided she would not be “shut up” (as she is so often told to do on social media), and she is back on Twitter and giving us all a piece of her mind. That doesn’t mean we always have to agree with her. Yes, she is quick to have a go at media, but that’s a good thing. And, if she makes us think a little more deeply about an issue, then that’s a win for everyone.

Keep it up Kirstie.