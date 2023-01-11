'Worst house, best street' property in Napier sells well above RV

Once glorious, this large villa in Hukarere Rd on Bluff Hill presents a "worst house, best street" opportunity for a buyer. (Video first screened in November 2022.)

It may have been the worst house in the best street as the listing agent suggested, but this huge, once-glorious, two-storey villa on Bluff Hill, Napier attracted 80 viewing groups and four tenders.

The 1890s property, which was bought “on impulse” by the last owner for $170,000 in 1992, has been sold for $1.302 million – the RV is $1.01m.

The recent purchase was more considered than the last, however. The house was bought by Rachel and Nathan Masters, who plan to move in with son Jack, 10 and embark on a major renovation of the 390m² homestead, which has a commanding position on a 1389m² site.

TREMAINS This 1890s home on Bluff Hill was built for a wealthy local merchant, but has fallen into disrepair. It has been sold to a local couple who plan to restore the house to its former glory.

Rachel Masters says Nathan is a builder and the family has already completed four major renovations of other character villas in the city. “We’re really excited about, but a bit petrified at the same time. We can see its potential.

“We plan to section off an area for a one-bedroom flat downstairs. We’ll spruce that up to start with, so we have somewhere to live while we work on the rest of the house. It’s not going to done in 12 months, however. We will tackle each bit as we can afford to. And we will probably trim back some of the trees that are blocking part of the view.”

TREMAINS The five-bedroom house sits on 1389 square metres in a prestigious location.

Listing agent Gabby Morris of Tremains Real Estate says there was “very keen interest” in the property, which is in a prime location.

The house was once the very grand home of Frederic Wanklyn Williams who founded the Williams & Kettle stock and station agency. It is next door to William’s grandfather’s original house – William Williams was the first Bishop of Waiapu.

As is often the case with very large old villas, this one was converted into four self-contained flats in the 1950s. And then, around 20 years ago, it became home to Russell Pickering and his late partner Jane, a former Folies Begère dancer.

TREMAINS The house, formerly in five flats, has fallen into disrepair.

Pickering says the character and the view were key reasons they took over the house. So, too were the citrus trees – having orange and lemon trees was a novelty for the couple, who moved up from Wellington.

However, Pickering says he now finds the stairs a struggle, and is planning to move into a retirement village.

In its current configuration, the house provides five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three toilets and several living areas. Character features remain, including stained glass and sash windows, native timbers and the original balustrading.

TREMAINS There are sea views from the top floor.

TREMAINS Character features include stained glass windows and native timbers.