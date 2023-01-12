Residents in block of flats 'trapped' in middle of a roundabout

Imagine living in the middle of a roundabout. It's a reality for the nine households in this block of flats in Penywaun, South Wales.

Residents of a three-storey development in Penywaun, South Wales have to negotiate a busy roundabout whenever they want to leave the property, and some of them have had enough.

Their block of flats sits slap bang on the grass in the middle of the roundabout, and there is no pedestrian crossing to make life easier. It must be one of the most bizarre locations for family housing – there are no perimeter fences to stop children or pets running onto the road. Just two flats have tiny courtyards.

Speaking to the Daily Mail this week, one resident, who is eight months pregnant said: “'I know the busy moments in the day when buses are on the roundabout - that's the most dangerous. So I have worked out the times to come and go as safely as possible, otherwise we are trapped.”

Another resident described it as “the unmagic roundabout”, but added it was no laughing matter. Another said it reminded him of the time he spent nine days in prison.

One resident, Chelsea, admitted she worries about her daughter’s safety every morning when she heads off to school. “The cars come down the hill at a pace, and the school buses too, because there's a comprehensive nearby, so there's about 10 school buses.”

Google Maps One can only speculate why the local council thought this was a good idea.

Chelsea said she won’t let her daughter play outside near the road, and intends to move elsewhere when she has her second child.

A neighbouring resident said the traffic has become a lot busier than it was when the flats were built several decades ago.

Google Maps show three roads feed into the roundabout in the middle of the small village. And there are several businesses bordering the roundabout, including a fish bar.

There is no parking for cars at the flats. And there is no planting around the flats to soften the building, visually.

Google Maps A bird's-eye view - there's a certain symmetry to the block of flats sitting in the middle of the circle, but some fencing and a pedestrian crossing would make it a lot safer.