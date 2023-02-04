Englishwoman missed bus, stayed on the Coast and transformed a 'knackered old place'

It only took a couple of days and a missed bus for Kate Hawkins to realise the West Coast was where she wanted to spend the rest of her life.

You could say it was serendipity – Kate Hawkins was taking a gap year away from home in Dorset, England, when she hopped off the Magic Bus one day on the West Coast.

She says she immediately felt at home, so she stayed another day. Then she missed the bus, and has never left, in 17 years. Not to live elsewhere, although she takes the occasional holiday when she can get away from the retreat she has established at Kumara.

“It was probably the friendliness and openness of the people that made me feel at home,” Hawkins says. “But the landscape here is so much more striking [than England] – the mountains are bigger, the ocean is wilder and the rivers are deeper. It’s like home on steroids.”

Supplied Kate Hawkins, owner of Greenstone Retreat came to the West Coast from England nine years ago, and never left. She met new neighbour Steve nearly four years ago.

Hawkins loves the isolation and the beach “with no people on it”. Even the weather is not nearly as bad as some people think. “The weather is one of the West Coast’s best-kept secrets,” she says. “It probably rains the same number of days as Canterbury, but the volume is much greater. But the Coast is set up for this – there is a big capacity for the water to drain away. The summers are gorgeous. It might be crisp at the start of the day but by the afternoon we are wearing T-shirts on the beach.”

Hawkins bought what she calls “a knackered old place”, a rundown 1881 villa on a lush block of land. She has renovated extensively, and added extra dormitory accommodation for families, establishing Greenstone Retreat. But she credits a broken ankle with the decision to “go it alone” with the business. And that’s because she was forced to rest up.

Supplied/Stuff Hawkins gradually renovated the original 1881 villa on the property, which she says may once have been a school house.

“We probably go through life marching forward, but sometimes we need to stop and look around and see where we’re at. I was managing another retreat and was looking for a bolthole for the weekends – a place that could also give me a rental income. That’s when I saw this.

“After I broke my ankle I had that six weeks here, looking at what needed to be done, listening to the birdsong, and it was amazing. I could see there was so much potential.”

That was nine years ago, and today Hawkins describes her business as a “magical, enchanting wellness retreat”. And it has taken a few years to restore the old villa – there were “cracked windows, smashed boards and a dissolved septic tank” to deal with.

Supplied/Stuff The retreat offers meditation, relaxation and healing therapies.

In the process, she got to know a new neighbour, Steve, who also hails from England and become her life partner: “I found myself with the boy next door,” she says.

Greenstone Retreat has three main markets. “There are the more transient people to need a place to pause on their trip around the country. Then there are the cyclists on the West Coast Wilderness Trail and the Tour Aotearoa – we get a lot of cyclists. And then there are the people who come for a retreat. They may come to relax, or for healing, or they are just stopping to take time out from a busy life.”

Hawkins now has a yoga studio and also offers massage, osteotherapy, workshops and “different healing modalities”.

Supplied Hawkins finds life pretty relaxed on the Coast.

Supplied Pets are welcome at Greenstone Reteat; Hawkins has created fairy gardens in a corner of the site.

“We have the best west-wilderness, native, natural Mother Earth space here. We [people] can just really get into the healing space of the coast, and just defrazzle, reset.”

Hawkins loves the diversity of the coast – she says it attracts a lot of very different people. “You can be a bogan and hang out with your bogan mates, or you might live next door to a bunch of hippies, or you might be a corporate type working from home. And then there are the horsey families, the farming families and the miners.

“It’s a wonderful community – we don’t need city pubs. We make our own fun, which might be barbecues and an evening together on the beach.”

Supplied Hawkins added a dormitory wing, which is used by families. There are also sites for caravans and tents.

Supplied There are bunk beds in the dormitory wing, and an open-plan living area in the renovated villa.