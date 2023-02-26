Auckland is 'so much better' for queer people than Christchurch

Maddie Payne has always loved the idea of a photo wall and has now completed one in her Newmarket, Auckland flat.

Maddie Payne is a relatively new Aucklander who maintains the city is her favourite place to live, and says it’s especially good for young queer people.

After growing up in Christchurch, and also spending time in Australia as a child, Payne, 22, lives in Newmarket, with two flatmates.

MADDIE PAYNE:

I’m originally from Christchurch and I moved up to Auckland two years ago for work in TV production. This is my third place: I had an apartment for a while, then a very expensive place on the North Shore. It was a lot, so I moved.

It’s a little old green art deco place, a lot of character, very cute. Finding a place that matches my personality was important to me.

I was born in Christchurch, but I’ve lived in a small-ish city out of Melbourne, Ballarat, and then also on the Gold Coast. I was 15 when we moved back. Moving so often was rough, but it just felt like a normal thing for us to move every couple of years.

I love Auckland so much. It’s my favourite place I’ve ever lived. It’s an unpopular opinion and I get slack for it from all of my family in Christchurch, but I stand by it.

Maddie Payne Payne and a friend made matching Lego figurines of themselves and their favourite artist, Conan Gray, and presented his to him at Auckland Airport. This is Payne's figurine.

I’m queer, the queer community in Auckland is so much better than Christchurch. There are a lot more places to go where I can meet people. Christchurch is a little homophobic.

I only came out to my family late 2021 after I moved here. Dad would always comment: “Why are all your friends 30-year-old gay men?” I thought, um, how do I explain this?’

I was nervous coming out – my dad’s a 60-year-old white man who’s lived all his life in Christchurch and grew up on a farm – but it went pretty well.

Stuff Payne painted the CDs to decorate the space above her wardrobe, after seeing a similar idea on Pinterest.

I go out to nightclubs on the weekends, and I do drag a little bit. I’ve just started that. My drag queen name is Miss Gendered.

I wear not a lot of clothing, would be the best way to describe it. I do wear wigs, corsets, tights, heels ... and not much else. I have always loved entertaining people and being on a stage, and having attention. So it felt like a perfect way to do all of that, but also be around a lot of people that I love.

I am freelancing in TV production at the moment. I’m still looking for my main source of income. I pick up a job or two when I can.

I’m working on a horror-thriller queer web series called The Creature. I’m doing the marketing and social media for it. Season one will be coming out later this year. We’re still working on a distribution plan, but it’ll be free to watch because we want accessibility for young queer people.

Stuff Payne loves having a photo wall; she’s filled it with photos of friends, family and greenery.

I spend a lot of time on Pinterest and I’ve always wanted a photo wall. So that’s my favourite part of my room.

Most photos are of me and my friends, family photos, lots of memories. And then I’ve also pieced in between lots of green images that I found online. The dark green look makes it cohesive.

I hope to be in this flat for a while. I’m kind of sick of moving, and I don’t want to have to take the wall pictures down as they’re individually stuck on.

I live with Skipper and Logan. We kind of just met in G.A.Y: I’d see them every weekend. I was looking for new flatmates and they were looking for a flat. We hang out together a lot, but we’re pretty respectful of each other’s boundaries, and let each other sit in their room and not talk to anyone if they need to.

Auckland has worked out well for me because it’s a big city. I’ve heard Wellington is good but I’ve never been there. When I moved from Christchurch I drove through Wellington, but we didn’t stop.

The weather here is good, although not lately. I like warmer weather so it’s nicer than Christchurch with snow and everything.

I love traffic. I love sitting in my car. If there’s traffic I sit there and enjoy it. I always account for it and go places early. I can’t do anything about it, so I may as well enjoy.