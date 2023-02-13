How to keep pets safe during the cyclone and evacuation

Our pets can get anxious in a storm, and it’s best to be prepared for this.

A cyclone can be terrifying for our pets, who have no way of understanding what’s happening. But there are ways we can minimise their stress.

The SPCA has published important advice to help pets through this period. And right at the top of the list is the need to keep pets indoors during the storm, for their own safety. It’s a good idea to designate a room in your home, or the home of friend or other family member – a place where they can feel safe.

You also need to make sure they have all the necessary supplies, including food, water, bowls, a leash and any medications they may need – this is especially important if you need to evacuate in a hurry. It also pays to keep cat cages handy just in case, and any bedding and toys they might need to feel comfortable. And this applies to cages and essentials for other pets as well.

Have a litter box or newspapers on hand for your pet, along with poo bags and household bleach.

In the even of a power failure, it’s best to avoid using candles or open flames that pets might knock over in a panic.

Supplied It's best to keep pets indoors during a storm, preferably in a designated room with food, water, bedding and toys that may be a comfort.

Evacuating and boarding

If you do need to evacuate, keep animals contained in a cage or on a lead at all times when you leave the house. It is a good idea to have an ID tag on your pet’s collar with your name and contact number, and ideally, your address so they can be returned easily if they do get lost.

The SPCA also suggests storing a photo of your pet and a note of identifying features in your get-away kit.

Keep a list of “animal friendly” shelters such as hotels, motels, kennels, catteries or local vet centres in your home and get-away kits. Note that you may need to provide veterinary records before they will accept your animals.

You may be able to have alternative pet accommodation planned with friends or family, who can take care of them if you are unable to do so.

If you are in Auckland and can’t take pets with you, the Ministry of Primary Industries with animal charity HUHA has set up temporary animal shelters for companion animals. Owners are unable to stay with their animals but can visit. And people are advised to get in early if they see an evacuation looming.

HUHA’s temporary animal shelter for companion animals is at 743 Papakura-Clevedon Road, Ardmore (phone 0274 416 474).

If your animal is still left in your house, you can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00 for assistance (via Ministry for Primary Industries).

Dogs: If you have a dog that requires temporary accommodation, there is space available at the following Auckland Council animal shelters:

Henderson Animal Shelter, 48 The Concourse, Henderson, Auckland (09 836 7777).

Silverdale Animal Shelter, 47 Tavern Road, Silverdale 0932 (09 421 0222).

Manukau Animal Shelter, 33 Mclaughlins Road, Auckland 2104 (09 261 8033).

123rf Having key items on hand for your pet will make things easier if you do need to evacuate.

Henderson Animal Shelter is also equipped to house companion animals, including cats, rabbits and guinea pigs. There will be no cost for this.

The SPCA says don’t be concerned if your dog is not microchipped or registered. Auckland Council is offering free microchipping and registration of all dogs and microchipping of small animals affected by this flood response. You will not be fined if your dog is not registered.

If you are requiring temporary housing which can take your pets, please ensure you mention this when discussing your requirements with Civil Defence.

Some temporary accommodation facilities such as hotels/motels will accept pets if they are able to be contained or crated.

Community hubs

Pets can also be taken to community hubs if you are going to be staying there. Again, you will need to bring essential items.

There are animal care packages containing food and supplies are available to pet owners in need at the following community hubs: https://www.aucklandemergencymanagement.org.nz/flood-event-2023/civil-defence-centres-community-hubs-and-shelter-sites

After the cyclone

The SPCA recommends you check your pets for any injuries and seek veterinary care if necessary.

If you need to take your pets outside, make sure they are on a leash. The storm may have caused changes to the environment, so be cautious of unfamiliar surroundings and make sure your pets are supervised at all times and do not let them run into floodwaters.

Refer to www.spca.nz/pets-in-emergencies for more information. If you are out of Auckland, contact your local council regarding space in animal shelters.