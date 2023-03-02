We slogged it out in the WA mines to set up our dream home in Golden Bay

Jana and Drew Houston offer 'glamping' to share the outdoor lifestyle they love with visitors.

For years Jana and Drew Houston worked 13-hour shifts, seven days a week, amid the red dust and heat of Western Australia’s Pilbara mining region – all the while dreaming of the clear waters and white sands of the South Island’s Golden Bay.

And now the couple, along with their three Australian-born children – Adelyn, 6, Lilah, 4, and Zander, 1​ – have come home to the top of the south. (To Drew’s home, anyway: Jana is Australian, and the couple met in Sydney.)

The Houstons moved to Perth eight years ago and started working FIFO (fly-in, fly-out) in an iron ore mine: Jana driving 240-tonne dump trucks, and Drew working a digger.

“It was really hard work,” says Jana, 38.

“It was two weeks on (one day shift and one night shift), 13-hour days, and then a week off. We needed to have a goal.

“Basically the dream of this place kept us there.”

“This place” is the Tata Beach property the couple have owned since 2015, after Drew’s family moved to the Golden Bay region seven years earlier.

Tata Beach is about 20km north-east of Tākaka, the area’s biggest town.

Carrie Dobbs Drew and Jana Houston in their own eco-glamping set-up in Tata Beach, Golden Bay.

A settlement of mainly holiday homes, Tata Beach overlooks the bay that stretches all the way around to Farewell Spit.

“We visited and fell in love,” Jana says.

“(Drew’s family is) right into the adventure side of life; mountain biking, kite-surfing, paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking, and definitely tramping. So it’s all in the one spot – that’s what drew us to the area.

“You could do those things in Perth, but (for example), you had to drive about an hour to go mountain biking. You could stand-up-paddleboard. But Tata Beach has everything.”

Supplied The site has views over Golden Bay, including to the Tata Islands, one of which is visible at right.

When they bought the 8-hectare property on Abel Tasman Drive, it was a combination of flat land and an old forestry block, with an “old rundown house” on site.

On visits back from Australia, they got slowly got it into shape.

“My husband’s very handy, so he’s done up all the roads,” Jana says.

“It was totally overgrown with old pine trees, quite a few native trees, gorse...”

They milled the pine and turned the land into grassy paddocks.

Carrie Dobbs Baths outside the Kanuka tent make the most of the location.

Plans for the future include putting the land into market garden. “Whether we get there or not . . . ,” Jana says: “That’s a long way out.”

What they have done so far is make a home for themselves, and set up luxury eco-glamping with two “tents” from Eco Structures.

They considered putting tiny homes on the property, but decided they weren’t spacious enough. They also wanted to do something that many others weren’t doing.

“We wanted to do something that was different, and have something that allowed people to be connected to nature in the most luxurious way,” Jana says: “So not compromising on the luxuries of a five-star hotel, but not feeling like you’re in a hotel.”

Supplied Jana kept the interior design natural, so that the great outdoors could be the star attraction. The tents have zip-down mesh-screened windows.

The two 46m² tents have double showers, zip-down windows with mesh screens, and 5m glass sliding doors in front to allow for panoramic views of Golden Bay.

Drew, 39, constructed the first tent, which Jana says took him “probably a few months”.

Once he had the system down pat, they enlisted a builder to help with the second tent, and that took only about 10 days. Of course, finishing – including tiling, adding decks and barn doors – took longer.

The interior design was done by Jana, with a focus on keeping it natural so as not to detract from the surroundings.

Carrie Dobbs Jana says the electric buggies are very popular with guests.

“I like natural tones, and things that function and feel warm and cosy and luxurious,” she says.

Luxury details include hand-knitted face cloths, linen bedding, specially commissioned hand-thrown pottery, showers that look onto the bush, and outdoor baths.

Guests particularly enjoy the use of their own electric buggy, Jana says, which they can use to travel the 500m distance to the beach.

The set-up is completely off grid. There are currently 12 solar panels on a farm shed (to be increased to 24 next summer), a “massive” back-up generator, gas hot water and a 160,000L water tank.

Carrie Dobbs The "tents" have both bedroom and bathroom.

Staying at the accommodation, named Drift Off Grid, costs about $500 to $700 a night per couple, including breakfast.

Jana and Drew are enjoying hosting. As for living in the small settlement after their home in Perth, population 2.1 million, the say they’re loving the community, and the fact there are “lots of adventures” at hand for the children – simple outdoor pleasures such as beach and river swimming, and riding bikes.

When they were in Perth, with its temperatures regularly in the 30-plus range, they were concerned about the Golden Bay temperatures.

“I’d watch it and see it was only 22, and think, ‘that’s so cold’,” Jana says. “But 22 is great. It definitely doesn’t get as hot as WA but it’s warm enough, and I love moving through the seasons.”