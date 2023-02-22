Couple set to make $30k hiring out 'Larry', their 1991 Toyota Hiace

Ellen Cayford and Angus (Goose) Oliver of Kaikōura, are the owners of Larry, a 1991 4WD Toyota Hiace they have converted into a camper they are hiring out.

Angus (Goose) Oliver and Ellen Cayford first saw Larry, the 1991 Toyota Hiace languishing on a Trade Me site in 2020 for an “awesome price” they couldn’t resist.

But the couple, now based in Kaikōura, never dreamt just how much of a money spinner Larry would turn out to be – this year alone, he is set to make them around $30,000.

And that’s because they are renting him out to other people to use while they’re not needing him.

Oliver says they knew they were onto a winner as they’d had another van identical to Larry, but unfortunately, in 2019 they rolled it in Milford Sound after hitting black ice.

READ MORE:

* What house? Young couple has sold up, bought a caravan and hit the road

* Englishwoman missed bus, stayed on the Coast and transformed a 'knackered old place'

* 'We're going there for adventure': Family in off-grid house in Auckland head for Cromwell hut



“We never really let go of that van (we loved it), so when Larry popped up for sale we jumped on it, even though we had bought and were already travelling in another van. As we were travelling in that other van, Larry (empty at this point) sat at our parents’ house for at least six months before we made the decision to fit him out to rent out on Camplify.”

Oliver admits his favourite part of the couple’s lifestyle is fitting out the vans, so he did the full build himself, with a little design and colour scheme assistance from Cayford.

“As this was Goose's fourth van build we felt that we'd really nailed the fit-out by this stage,” Cayford says.

“Larry's build is an accumulation of all our favourite things from our past van builds. We love his roof deck for sunset beers. And we love the pull-out kitchen for cooking out in the elements, but also it also gives us the option to cook inside on those not-so-nice days.

“The roof fan is a game-changer (our hirers love this feature too), and the fixed bed. We also just love the all-round colour scheme, the vibe and the terracotta Italian ceramics in the kitchen really just bring it all together.”

The couple say they got hooked on van living after a month-long trip through the US in a van. “We loved the freedom that came with the lifestyle, and wanted to try it out for ourselves,” Cayford says.

Supplied Cooking in paradise: The pull-out kitchen can be used indoors or out.

“We started off with the biggest beast of a rig – a 40ft yellow school bus. We converted that over a year and a half in Australia before doing a small road trip to drop the bus to its new owners.”

“Shortly after we moved home to New Zealand and started the lifestyle here (in our first Toyota Hiace van).”

Oliver says the main thing they love about being on the road is the freedom of how to spend each and every day. “Some days we'd pack in three hikes and on others we'd barely leave our bed. Having that choice is a feeling only to be experienced.

“The other thing is always having everything you need at all times. The ability to wake up in some of the most incredible landscapes is great too.”

Supplied There's no better place to prep for dinner.

“We definitely have favourite places to travel in our van,” Cayford says. “Our top three would be the Hakatere Conservation Park, Fiordland National Park and all around the Aoraki area – Lake Pukaki is top of the list.”

They say in the three-plus years they’ve travelled on the road they have probably stayed at just 10 campgrounds. “We'd only really visit when we'd go camping with family. Otherwise, we'd use the toilet in the van, public toilets, and we'd use a solar shower bag to shower or shower in public pools.”

While on the road the pair worked as photographers and content creators. “While we do still work as content creators under our Goose & Ellen business, we are now based in Kaikōura and we both have other jobs as well.”

Oliver is currently helping out at a set of apartments with general maintenance and housekeeping, and Ellen is working as a content specialist for the New Zealand travel brand Roady.

They listed their van on Camplify because their empty van was sitting at their parents’ house doing nothing. “We thought, why don’t we fit it out and list it on Camplify, which was popping up in our DMs. We'd been in chats with the Camplify team earlier, and this gave us an opportunity to work together.

“Larry makes us anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000 a year,” Cayford says. “He's consistently booked out. We expect to make at least $30,000 this year.”

The couple say their income will go towards building up a fleet of “Larrys”. And they admit, with all the effort they have put into building the “perfect” van, “it’s always a little nerve-wracking waving him off on his trips”. “Thankfully most hirers have understood how much we care about the van and have looked after him well.”

Justin Hales, CEO and Founder of Camplify says the scheme was introduced to New Zealand in 2019 and is now the leading RV-sharing platform in the country, with more than 800 vans available to hire in New Zealand.

“Camplify’s fleet has grown 368%, with a 48% booking growth in the 2022 financial year. This summer has been our biggest yet with GTV up by 1039% versus Q2 last year.”

Hales says RV owners choose when they want to hire out their van and who they hire out to, meaning they have full control.

Supplied/Stuff Oliver and Gayford are putting the money earned from their van hire towards a fleet of vans.

“Our owners all communicate with their hirers through the Camplify booking platform when a booking request is made. And only when the owner is comfortable with the hirer’s trip plans will they choose to approve the booking. Often this involves speaking to the hirer, discussing trip ideas before proceeding to accept the trip.”

Hirers are required to create a Camplify profile and complete ID verification prior to travelling in any of the vans listed.

“Owners are meeting hirers from all around the world this year, as well as domestic travellers, so they use the Camplify app to communicate with the hirers about trips that are suitable for their RV, layout and size.”

Van owners complete an on-boarding course and verification, which ensures all parties have clear expectations. Additionally, Camplify support is always available if van owners have any questions or concerns prior to taking a booking, while their van is out on hire, and post-hire in the event any damage occurs.

In the meantime Oliver and Cayford say flexibility is the key attraction of van life. “When travelling through the North Island we'd planned on visiting the Coromandel only for a couple of days. Fast-forward three weeks, and we were still parked up on the peninsula, right next to a waterhole that we'd wake up and jump into every morning.

“I guess it goes back to the freedom of getting to choose how to spend every day and New Zealand really is set up for camper life, making it so easy.”