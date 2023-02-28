After four generations and 70 years, family's Mahia bach is sold at auction

Four generations later, the Guthrie family is farewelling their family bach in Mahia.

Even if they had wanted to, the successful bidders of this cute 1950s Mahia bach would have struggled to make it to the Gisborne auction. And many people still can’t get to the bach itself, with main highways closed following Cyclone Gabrielle, which wrecked havoc right along the East Coast.

But that didn’t stop the little beauty that has been the same family since new from selling under the hammer on Monday, February 27 for $1.075 million, which is $235,000 above the RV of $840,000.

Listing agent Katie Bowen of Bayleys says telephone bidders are pretty standard for her auctions anyway, and there were two bidding for this property, both from Hawke’s Bay. “All through the campaign we had several interested parties, but some struggled to get finance and dropped out, which is common in the current climate.

Bayleys This 1950s bach in Mahia sold for the first time after the same family had spent summers and winters here for around 70 years.

“The bach has gone to a family who are probably going to hold onto it as long as this family has – they are younger grandparents and there will be grandchildren here for many years to come. They love the Mahia lifestyle. All the interested parties loved the location and the classic nature of the bach.”

Bowen does say that several buyers on her books have withdrawn their plans since their own places have been “absolutely demolished” by the cyclone.

Supplied Flashback: The family says "thousands" of people have enjoyed holidays at the bach.

As Stuff reported last month, four generations of the Guthrie family have come here summer and winter to swim, surf, fish and sit around the original Formica table (made by Grandad) swapping yarns.

The bach was built for Keith and Bonnie Guthrie, and was passed on to daughter Ray and Nelson Goodley, whose three daughters, and now the next generation, have treasured their holidays here. Jan Cummings said her father Nelson passed away last year and her mother made the difficult decision to sell.

“It’s quite an emotional thing for the family, but it’s time for a new family to enjoy it. We hope it sells to a family that will love it as much as we have,” she said. “If the walls could talk, they would tell stories of nearly 70 years of love, laughter, adventure and relaxation.”

Supplied The bach has been well maintained, but retains all its traditional character.

Supplied "Grandad" built the large Formica-topped table, which has been at the centre of family life at the bach.

Cummings said family activities have including backyard cricket, shelling kaimoana, playing in the tree hut, and making art pieces from treasures found on the beach “that only relatives could love”. “The children would compete at ‘handstand commence’ before gathering around the brazier to roast marshmallows.

“And we all climbed trees on the property to hide, so we could secretly watch New Year revellers pass by. Then as time progressed, we each became the ones to create a compulsory new cocktail to be consumed by all on the same special night.”

There have been extra-special moments over the years, including seeing Moko the dolphin make himself at home at the beach, and being able to sit on the deck and watch Rocket Lab’s rocket launches into space.

The 88m² bach, at 141 Newcastle Street, Mahia, has three bedrooms, and has accommodated many people in tents over the years – the property is 898m². The bach has been well maintained, and retains its traditional character, including the ‘50s kitchen and curtains hiding the wardrobes.

Supplied Kai moana was always on the menu. "Nana" Bonnie Guthrie is in the white shirt.

Supplied Filleting fish "back in the day".

Supplied The bach has a sheltered position, making outdoor living possible most days of the year.