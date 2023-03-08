Two tiny houses reconnect couple to the Coast after more than 40 years away

Tania Jones with her son, Riley Grover, and father Graham Jones. Her dad was brought up in Karamea, as was Tania. She left for boarding school in Nelson when she was 15.

Tania Jones may have left Karamea on the West Coast more than 40 years ago, but she’s long had a desire to reconnect. As she says: “Once a Coaster, always a Coaster.”

So a year ago, Jones, 57, who farms in the Tasman district’s Upper Moutere area, bought up a piece of land between Karamea and Little Wanganui, with the dream of giving her 19-year-old son a link back to family land.

It’s a five-and-a-half hour drive for her son, Riley Grover, from his base at university in Christchurch – he’s studying horticulture at Lincoln University – but “he doesn’t care”, Jones says.

“They put the surfboards on the roof, and take off,” she says – a carful of young people heading for good surf breaks off the coast of Westport and Little Wanganui.

Jones herself loves being back too, with the 6.5 hectares of land adjoining a farm her father grew up on, now owned by her cousin, Brian Jones.

“Brian grazes my land and makes lucerne off it,” Jones says, “in return for looking after the place, and fencing off the areas I want to plant in trees.”

As well as the family connection, Jones loves having access to the Coast’s wild natural environment: “The bush and the beach – You can’t go past it.

“It feels great to reconnect with Karamea and people from my childhood, and as soon as I cross the bridge over the Buller River past Murchison it feels like I'm heading home,” she says.

Supplied Tania Jones says building was looking expensive and hard-to-achieve so they bought two Ruru tiny homes.

The initial plan was to build a house on the land, but rising costs and the difficulty of securing supplies and tradespeople in Karamea forced a change of plan.

Jones and her husband, Phil Grover, checked out tiny homes at the yard of Ruru Tiny Homes in Motueka, and – liking the “spaciousness and quality” – decided to buy two units.

For the main home, they bought a Toroa model, which has two mezzanine-type bedrooms on a 10m by 3m platform, and then they added a smaller 3m by 4m pod with its own bathroom. A local builder made a deck which joins the two units.

Jones says the smaller one suits her husband, who has Parkinson’s and can’t go upstairs to the bedroom in the bigger home. “So he has his own dogbox,” she jokes.

The tiny homes feel big enough, she says. “I love the fact it has the upstairs and seems so spacious. My husband is six feet and I’m five feet: There’s plenty of room for both.”

Supplied Jones and Grover have 6.5 hectares of land at Karamea.

Jones says the process of getting the tiny homes onto the land was “super easy”.

“It’s so awesome the way they can stick them, and deliver them, anywhere.

“A local contractor cleared a space in the paddock and put gravel down. When they delivered, it was an amazing system: They crank it up off the trailer and drove the truck out from under it.”

Supplied Jones says her passion in life is planting trees.

Jones says the couple make the four-and-a-half hour drive every month or so, and the place is often used by friends and family in between. They only ask for a tree in payment, as planting trees is Jones’ current passion.

She says they've planted 1300 trees so far in Karamea: a mix of flaxes, cabbage trees, ribbonwoods, coprosma and more.

“We’ve got a rule that for any visitors it’s a tree per night. They can bring their own tree.

“And if they don’t, it doesn’t matter,” she adds, “I love being able to (let people stay). I’ve got lots of cousins that had a close association with Karamea but moved away, so it’s nice they can go back.”

Supplied The kitchen in the Toroa model adds to the spacious feel.

“Karamea has so much to offer, with the spectacular bush, the never-ending beaches, nationally significant caves and the unassuming but brilliant little museum.

“It’s a great place to stop for a few days if you are heading that way for tramping, mountain biking or surfing.”

While she says she’d “rather it was closer”, she realises that in fact the remoteness “makes it special too”.