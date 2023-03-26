Dancer Katie Rudd back after shoulder break, surgery and 10 months of intensive rehab

Katie Rudd has owned this couch for nine years and had it in four different flats. “It’s not the prettiest but it’s the most comfy couch I’ve ever owned,” she says. The cushions are by costume designer Rona Ngahuia Osborne.

An accident in rehearsal last year nearly spelled the end of dancer Katie Rudd’s career, but this year she’s back more inspired than ever.

Rudd, 30, lives in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, with three flatmates, who are also friends.

KATIE RUDD: I sort of fell into dance. There was no dance in my family. When I was 3, I begged to start ballet classes. They took me and I just never stopped.

I was a really shy kid, but whenever I performed I became someone different, I came alive.

To be able to be a full-time dancer is so rare, you feel grateful. Up until last year, I really lived in the moment with that, but then I had an accident.

I was rehearsing a duet, doing a back bend into the floor and I just rolled onto my back and my shoulder dislocated and broke. I ended up having to have reconstructive surgery. The surgeon said you might have to consider what else you can do if I can't repair this. It was the first time I had to think, Woah, I might not get back into the studio.

LAWRENCE SMITH Rudd inherited the lamp from her paternal grandfather. She says it’s a nice reminder of him, and green is also her favourite colour.

I went from dancing eight hours a day to sitting on the couch not being able to tie my hair up. Ten months rehabbing tested my resilience. You don't realise how amazing something is until you don’t have it.

I’m back full-time dancing this year – back with a new immense appreciation for what the body can do.

I grew up in New Plymouth until I finished high school, with my parents and two sisters. We were really outdoorsy, sporty. The beach was five minutes drive away.

Living in Pt Chevalier for four years is the first space in Tāmaki Makaurau where I felt that slight small town essence, and it’s only two minutes walk away from the beach.

LAWRENCE SMITH Rudd says she drinks a lot of tea: “Tea is my life source.” The wallpaper in this cupboard is from the 40s, a fact confirmed by a visitor who grew up in the house.

I live with three friends. I’ve always had a policy that I don’t like to live with dancers. I live with a social worker, a teacher and an engineer, so we’re all quite different. I enjoy speaking to people from other fields, just to change things up.

Tāmaki Makaurau is home while I want to pursue professional dance. It has all the arts opportunities. And of course it’s where the company I work with is based. We’re lucky in that we get to travel a bit, more so pre-Covid.

And, the company tours throughout New Zealand. We’re going to New Plymouth later on this year. My mum still lives there. She comes to every single show.

LAWRENCE SMITH “I love reading. I don’t have a TV at home,” Rudd says. The wine crate bookshelf has grown slowly over time.

My middle sister Georgia​ is a professional dancer too, at the Lucy Guerin dance company in Melbourne. We all danced as kids. At Christmas or any family gathering, we loved putting on music and having a laugh, doing little performances.

Georgia was in first year at the New Zealand School of Dance (in Wellington) when I was in third year. We were the first siblings to study there at the same time. My other sister chose to take a different path, studying to be a naturopath. She has amazing rhythm, but she didn’t pursue it.

My mum’s a nurse and my dad’s an accountant. They’ve always just let us follow our dreams. As long as I’m working hard at something, that’s what matters, and passion. That’s an important value to carry through life.

LAWRENCE SMITH The black and white photograph is by John McDermott, NZ Dance Company’s photographer, and is of Herne Bay. “I love the joy and the freedom, and I love supporting his art,” Rudd says.

The majority of the time I love coming to work. The studio environment inspires me. We’re always working with new dances, new choreographers, new influences and interpretations.

The studio is in Wellesley St. In summer, I love biking to work, along the north-western motorway, that’s a lovely warm-up and gives me some fresh air.

I’ve got such a fond spot for New Plymouth. I'm biased, but I do think it’s an awesome city. The culture aspect has grown since I left, it has great cafes ...

LAWRENCE SMITH The photo is of Rudd’s maternal grandmother, Louise, “the matriarch of our family”. “We spent a lot of time with her growing up. She taught all of her grandchildren, especially the females, to be strong and independent.”

On Boxing Day, my partner Jacob and I were able to hike up the mountain (Taranaki), about four hours up to the Pouakai Hut and back, and still go for a swim at the beach before lunchtime.

Jacob lives in east Auckland, so we spend a bit of time travelling between places. We’re hoping to move in together soon.

I’d love to live back in New Plymouth one day when I’ve finished professional dancing. Jacob’s an Aucklander, but I’m working on it, convincing him slowly.

The New Zealand Dance Company premieres Stage of Being, a double bill celebration from Aotearoa’s Sāmoan and Chinese dance-makers at the ASB Waterfront Theatre on April 21 and 22.