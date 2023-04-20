Elderly couple gutted bank classes their polystyrene-clad home as leaky, 'when it's not'

Barbara Parkinson stands outside the Highlands Park, New Plymouth home that she and her husband Austin first put on the market late last year.

Austin and Barbara Parkinson’s plans to downsize have been turned upside down due to the stigma attached to houses with polystyrene cladding. And now an accident has added to their worries, with Austin needing full-time care following a fall in the house.

The story starts back in December 2022 when the couple accepted a conditional offer of $850,000 on their New Plymouth home, from a Whangārei buyer, who commissioned his own builder’s report. Austin Parkinson, 89, says the builder noted that the house had polystyrene cladding, but he did not find evidence of leaks.

He says the couple’s problems began when the buyer’s loan manager in Whangārei saw the words “polystyrene cladding” on the report and said, “it’s a leaky home” and wouldn’t lend the amount needed to complete the purchase.

The Parkinsons already had a full building inspector’s report, which they commissioned when their roof sprung a leak a few months earlier – the first leak they had had.

“The building inspector said the problem was the old butynol on the roof, so that was replaced before the house was listed – the builder even pulled out a wall to be sure there was no longstanding damage and no additional leaks, which there wasn’t.”

Barbara Parkinson was to have been photographed with her husband, but Austin had a fall last week and hurt his back. The couple are now moving into a rest home and have put the sale of their home on hold.

There have been numerous heavy rainfalls since then, and Parkinson says there has been no leaking. “We even had a thermal inspector do a moisture report (costing just over $500), which was undertaken during heavy rain, and is available to potential buyers. No moisture was detected.”

Despite these assurances, the buyer’s bank wouldn’t budge, presumably basing the decision on a “potential” problem. The buyer got a quote to reclad the house, which came in at $150,000, which he wanted to take off the asking price.

“That [banker’s call] condemns every house with polystyrene cladding,” Parkinson says.

The owners’ real estate agent who had brokered the deal advised the couple they would need to list the house at a price that took into account the cost of recladding. But Parkinson says the house is not leaking, and they don’t see why this was necessary.

Supplied The Parkinsons' house has served the couple well for 14 years.

“The agent came back with a builder buyer who offered $675,000 and said he would ‘take it as is, where is’, which is a total insult. We have a new CV of $870,000.

“I go to bed at night and wake up at one in the morning, and this is all I can think about. I will be 90 this year, and I feel this is elder abuse. People think they can just take us for a ride.”

Supplied The property has been kept in pristine condition.

Stuff first spoke to Austin Parkinson late last month, but their planned move has had to speed up since Austin had the nasty fall last week and is now wearing a steel brace for his spine. The couple is moving into a rest home, rather than a low-maintenance unit as originally planned, and the house sale is temporarily on hold.

Lending application outcomes ‘a commercial matter’

A spokesperson for the Banking Ombudsman Scheme says it can look into whether banks correctly apply lending rules, but the outcome of a lending application is a commercial matter beyond its scope to investigate. However, it does expect banks “to follow a fair and appropriate process in assessing applications”.

The government’s Building Performance website lists common building features that can cause weathertightness issues, which include roof-to-wall junctions, lack of flashings to windows and penetrations, pergola fixings, and clearances at the bottom of claddings.

The website also says: “If your home has some or all of these features it does not necessarily mean you have a leaky home, but it does highlight areas to be aware of.”

The kitchen and living areas are sunny.

Supplied A fully glazed wall maximises the bush view.

Supplied The 240sqm house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.