We moved to Queenstown for snowboarding; a free van lets us travel four months a year

Photographer Sophie Piearcey and her husband travel four months of the year

Remember the 2020 film Nomadland, about a group of modern-day American nomads who live in their vans? Near the end, a character says: “One of the things I love most about this life is that there's no final goodbye. I've met hundreds of people out here and I always say, "I'll see you down the road". And I do.”

Sophie Piearcey agrees. The 31-year-old photographer and digital creator, who spends around four months of every year travelling around New Zealand in a van documenting scenery for clients such as Kathmandu, Jetstar and GoPro, says the friendly community is one of the best things about van life.

“You pull up at a campsite and meet amazing people doing interesting things,” says Piearcey.

“Everyone in the community wants everyone else to have a good time.”

Most people also usually want to have a look inside the van that Piearcey and her husband, stonemason Robbie Collins, 32, drive.

Piearcey was approached to partner with Australian-based company, Jayco Campervans, after a representative saw her photos. ”And I now have the use of one of their vans which has a full kitchen with two burners, a shower and toilet and a queen-size bed, Piearcey says.

“It’s a bit different from other vans so whenever we pull up at a campsite people want a tour.”

Supplied Piearcey and Collins wanted to be in Queenstown near good snowboarding. This picture is taken at Mt Dobson.

The van means Piearcey, who has been based in Queenstown since 2015, can travel with all her home comforts. “I’m surrounded by the things that make me comfortable but am also able to be outside my comfort zone travelling around this beautiful country.”

The couple do at least three big van trips a year but also head off most weekends.

“There’s so much to see in New Zealand and every day we’re thankful we get to live here.”

Piearcey was born in Sheffield, in the north of England, and after doing a masters degree in photography decided to scratch her itchy feet.

“I always wanted to travel and as soon as I graduated, I jumped on a plane to Australia.”

The original plan was to spend a year there. Shortly after arriving she met Collins, also from the UK, while on a cruise of Sydney harbour.

Supplied Piearcey and her husband bought a Queenstown section and have had a three-bedroom home built.

Seeking respite from Australia’s gruelling summers, the pair headed to Queenstown in 2015. “I’m not a big fan of the heat. Plus we wanted to learn how to snowboard.”

Eight years later they’re still here. Both have established their own businesses and are in the final stages of gaining New Zealand citizenship.

Like so many people around the world, they reassessed their situation post-Covid. “We knew we wanted to stay in Queenstown and because Robbie is in the trade, he’s wanted to build his own home since he was 16.”

Supplied The couple’s home has vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows to give a view of the Remarkables mountain range.

The couple “got lucky” with a section in a new subdivision near the Queenstown suburb of Jack’s Point, before calling in local firm Brown Dog Architecture to design the 1.5 storey, three-bedroom home with vaulted ceilings and oodles of windows.

“We made sure that every window has a view of the Remarkables.”

As hard as it is to tear herself away from those striking views, the road frequently calls Piearcey’s name.

“I love travelling and have seen most of New Zealand by now. We spend a lot of time in Fiordland National Park and Mt Cook.”

Supplied The couple spend a lot of time in Aoraki Mount Cook National Park.

Van life, she adds, is about living the slow life, something Piearcey would encourage everyone to try.

“When you’re on the road, don’t just go to the main places, look for the smaller, off-the-beaten track spots. Places such as Ōkārito on the West Coast, which most people drive straight past. But Ōkārito is an epic community which we would never had experienced if we hadn’t been living the slow van life.”