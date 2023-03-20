Jetsetter's Kiwi bolthole unsold for 10 years, so now he's throwing in his Bentley

The overseas owner of this Akaroa property is serious about selling after trying for 10 years - he has thrown in his classic 2005 Bentley Continental GT.

Not many properties sit unsold as long as this one in Akaroa has, but the owner, a “high-flying international money market trader”, hasn’t cared that it’s been on the market for 10 years.

He’s been happy to bring his family to New Zealand for a few weeks a year – sometimes as long as four or five months – and just let it sit there in the interim.

But he has now decided to get serious about selling, so he’s throwing in his little-used classic 2005 Bentley Continental GT V12 car, a marque often driven by celebrities, including David Beckham, Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

BAYLEYS/Stuff 10 Purple Peak Road, Akaroa, Banks Peninsula, Canterbury for sale through Bayleys Akaroa 20.3.23

Listing agent Chris Mangels of Bayleys Akaroa says while the property has been for sale through various agencies for a decade, the owner was only prepared to let it go at a price point he knew he couldn’t refuse: “He didn’t really care if there weren’t any offers.”

“However, the number of visits and length of time spent there by the owner and his family have dwindled over the past few years as the owner and his wife have spent more time with their children in Sydney. Now he says ‘you know what, it’s time to seriously sell up once and for all’.”

BAYLEYS Vue De La Mer is the name given to the house, which sits above Akaroa township on 1.523ha.

But Mangels says although the owner hasn’t been living here, the home has been fastidiously maintained over the past 17 years.

“It’s always kept ready by a local team of landscapers and housekeepers should its owner decide at the last minute to fly over to Akaroa from Sydney for a long weekend break. It has never been let out as an Airbnb or anything like that – simply because the owner didn’t need to.”

Mangels says the European-born executive purchased the property in 2006. “He fell in love with the home’s sensational views over the harbour, in addition to the bush-clad privacy, and proximity to Akaroa township just a short walk away.”

The three-bedroom 235m² house reflects a Mediterranean influence, and has two living areas, separate dining area, and multiple sunrooms, all framing the sea views and bush landscape below.

BAYLEYS There is a Balinese influence evident in the landscaping, and also Mediterranean elements.

The landscaping is in keeping with the Balinese resort theme of the 1.523ha property. There are manicured pathways around the expansive grounds, leading to groves of citrus fruit trees, a boutique vineyard, and walnut trees. There’s also a heated swimming pool flanked by a retractable aluminium roof, and an extensive deck area for sunbathing. Other amenities include a spa pool and privately positioned Swedish sauna.

Reflecting the owner’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the property comes with its own water supply and a solar heating system, as well as a log burner, centrally located.

The house is being sold fully furnished, complete with original artworks and a fitted European sound system to most rooms. And of course, with the Bentley in the garage, which the listing says is “optional”.

The property, at 10 Purple Peak Rd, Akaroa, Banks Peninsula, has a 2022 RV of $1.86 million. It will be auctioned on March 30, 2022. The listing says “ignore all previous pricing”. The property is jointly listed by Mangels and Bianca Davidson of Bayleys Akaroa.

BAYLEYS There are several sunrooms and places to sit and enjoy the view.

BAYLEYS Close-up bush views are another attraction.

BAYLEYS A team of landscapers and housekeepers keep the property ready for the owner, so he can fly into the country at short notice.