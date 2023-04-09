Living out west 'a blessing' for actor Batanai Mashingaidze: 'I didn't want to leave Grey Lynn'

Actor Batanai Mashingaidze is no stranger to moving houses. The 27-year-old actor/director/writer and musician estimates she’s moved 11 times since relocating to Aotearoa from Zimbabwe in 2000.

Mashingaidze, who currently rents with four others in Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula, stars in the play Dakota of the White Flats at Auckland’s Q Theatre from 26 April – 5 May before touring Hamilton, Whangārei and Wellington.

BATANAI MASHINGAIDZE: I moved to Wellington when I was five. Me and my two older siblings were raised by my mother.

I got into Toi Whakaari, the national drama school, straight out of Newlands College. Mum wanted me to be a doctor or a lawyer so I applied to Toi Whakaari without her knowing, but acting has always been a way to express myself.

I moved to Auckland in 2020 because I wanted to widen the range of work I was doing. My sister had previously moved here and there’s more of a black community in Auckland.

I moved into a Mt Eden flat which was supposed to be for a few weeks but turned out to be a year because of lockdown. But I was living with other actors and working with Mixit, which runs creative workshops for youth from refugee and migrant backgrounds.

My friend Freya Finch and I moved into a place in Grey Lynn which we loved but then our flatmate had to relocate and it was too expensive for the two of us to cover the rent. We saw our friends post this house on Facebook and I admit I was worried about moving out west because it was so far from town.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Mashingaidze plays this guitar in Dakota of the White Flats so it’s currently her constant companion.

But it’s actually been a blessing – we’re surrounded by water and nature. The only real sound here is the birds. Every day feels like I’m on holiday, even though I live here.

Five of us share this house – it’s got three bedrooms and the couple have the sleep-out. It’s a big house, though, so we never feel as though we’re on top of each other.

The name Batanai means ‘coming together of people’ and that’s what I love to do – bring people together.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mashingaidze painted the picture of Nina Simone, one of her musical heroes, for her bedroom wall.

We have a music room attached to the garage where we can go and create music. One of my flatmates has a drum kit and I was given some drumsticks for my birthday so it’s great to have that space to practise.

I love to paint and have been asked to do commissions but always say no because then art would feel like a job rather than a hobby. I use acrylics and paint on wood. One of my flatmates is a real handyman so there’s always scraps of wood lying around that I can use.

I’m the flat’s plant mother. I have about eight indoor plants of my own but there are about 40 all up, in every room. I’m the one who waters and checks them.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Great New Zealand Baking Book is the first baking book Mashingaidze ever received.

I love to bake and every year I bake my own birthday cake - black forest gateau. My favourite recipe book is The Great New Zealand Baking Book whichmy sister gave me. Depending on how much time I have, I’ll often whip up scones or chocolate brownies. Next on my list to try is a recipe for raw blueberry cheesecake slice.

Our landlords have told us they want to sell this house at some stage but it doesn’t bother us if we have to move because we’ve had lots of great times here. We all get on well so we’ll probably find another place together. I want to stay out west which is ironic as I was the one who initially didn’t want to leave Grey Lynn. But I love it here now.

Stuff Mashingaidze’s wardrobe reflects her love of bright colours.