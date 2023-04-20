Finally, a robot for the most hated domestic task of all - window cleaning

I thought my most hated domestic task was vacuuming, but then I realised that’s the most hated task that I actually do. The real honour belongs to cleaning windows.

I’ve lived in this house nearly four years, and in all that time I must confess I’ve only properly cleaned the kitchen windows. The kitchen windows are small, easy to reach, and get dirty quickly as a result of us throwing the spaghetti against them to test its cooked-ness.

Also, I often find myself staring out them, waiting for what-to-cook-for-dinner inspiration, so it’s nice when they’re clean.

I realised how much I dislike cleaning windows when robot tech company Ecobots offered me a robot window cleaner to review. Seemingly, the WINBOT W1 PRO was about to be launched. I jumped at the chance.

I looked out my lounge window, which allegedly has a view of hills, and of New Zealand’s “ugliest civic building” (the central Nelson council building) and all I could see was fly dirt, bird poop, and random smudging. It takes quite a lot to un-focus the eyes enough to take in nature’s grandeur in the distance.

It’s not that I don’t appreciate clean and transparent windows. It’s just that, because my house is built into a hill, the windows are up. Far up. There are some that are down, at basement level, but they belong to my teenage son. At 15, he is not civilised enough to require an unobstructed view for his mental wellbeing.

I can’t bring myself to pay someone to clean the windows, although I’ve gone so far as to research what it would cost: About $200 inside and out for my two-storey, four-bedroom house.

The machine was delivered and its set-up was easy. I needed to download an app, but it was a simple thing, nothing as convoluted as the robot vacuum’s. It doesn’t map the property, for instance.

We named it Winnie and set it to work.

I had to move it between panes – obviously the technology is not advanced enough for it to jump mullions – but what a miracle. I didn’t lift a finger. For the first few panes, I sat and watched it. Admittedly this wasn’t much of a productivity gain, but it was relaxing enough you could meditate at the same time, if you were so inclined.

The machine needs to be plugged into power: I guess you need a continuous power supply to give 2800Pa suction to hold it to the glass. It was scary putting it out on the external window surface with a good 4-metre drop to the ground.

But Winnie knows no fear: As soon as you give it its mission, it doesn’t procrastinate or prevaricate: It sticks itself to the glass, tells you in a gruff voice: “Deep clean started”, and does what it says it will do: It climbs, it sprays, it cleans.

The truly smart part is in the way it can manage the high windows. I poke it out an open window, stick it to the neighbouring pane, and leave it to do its thing. No 4-metre handle required, no scaffolding, and no abseiling.

I thought I was somehow cheating the system when I had the brainwave to use it on the shower glass. I applied it somewhat guiltily. Another hated job! And how clean and streak-free the glass walls came up. Yes, all that yuck-soap-scum-fatty-deposit-blurgh – gone!

But then I saw the robot used on a shower in the company’s promotional video, so rest assured there’s no need for the stealth factor: This is an authorised use.

Firefighters were called to help rescue the woman at her house in Changwon, South Korea, after her hair was sucked into a robot vacuum cleaner. She was largely uninjured.

I know some people are anxious about the rise of our robot overlords. When I told a friend I was trialling a robot window cleaner, he sent me an alarming image of firefighters rescuing a woman from the clutches of her robot vacuum cleaner after she fell asleep on the floor.

Below that picture was an image of the robot from 1991 film Terminator 2 saying “Judgement Day is here”. In that movie, in case you don’t recall, the robots go rogue and start hunting down humans in their quest to rule the world.

While a quick search revealed the story about the “attack” on the woman in South Korea was real, I think intentionality can’t be proven.

The advertising material says the Winbot W1 Pro is designed so that you can “sit back, relax, and enjoy the view”, while its wide spray angle, smart edge detection, and systematic path planning take care of the job.

I can see that its best use would be on large-area modern windows, but even with my smaller window panes from a 1950s-built house, it gave me a certain sense of accomplishment. It was a pleasure to set the robot to work and go off to make toast.

Moving it between panes made me feel like I was helping. And now I can see clearly all the way to the clocktower, to the valley, and to the hills beyond.

Next robot needed: one that cleans the oven.

