Award-winning small home, 'Tom's House' could be all you need

Architect Anna-Marie Chin has had several wins for this Jacks Point, Queenstown project, including the Small Home of the Year Award.

A small house that caught the eye of every judge in two big architecture awards is just as jaw-dropping seven years on.

‘Tom’s House’ in Jacks Point, Queenstown, designed by architect Anna-Marie Chin, won an NZIA Southern Architecture Housing Award in 2016, and was also voted Home magazine’s Small Home of the Year.

At the time, the NZIA judges described the house as a “very clever piece of work that meets the needs and relatively modest budget of the client while challenging the design rules and constraints of an upmarket residential estate near Queenstown.

“Spatially and formally rich, the building is inspired by the traditional shed, but the architect has twisted the type with an asymmetrical gable that creates dynamic elevations that relate to the local mountain landscape.”

READ MORE:

* Mt Roskill fire station conversion an 'absolute labour of love' for family

* Designing Dreams: Anna-Marie Chin's inspiring architecture in a dramatic southern landscape

* Grand Designs NZ: 'Rescued' villa pops up in Central Otago landscape



That gable, which runs diagonally through the house, creates the form that’s one of the most striking features of the exterior. The angled of the gable also creates the dramatic spaces within, and ensures the house references the fractured peaks of the Remakables mountain range beyond.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty With its diagonal single gable, "Tom's House" in Jacks Point, Queenstown references the fractured peaks of the Remarkables.

Interestingly, at 158m², including garaging, the three-bedroom house is not small by most standards, but it does have a compact nature. However, the vast Central Otago landscape out the windows ensures it “borrows” space and doesn’t feel cramped.

The interior features walls and ceilings lined in ply, with black negative detailing between the panels – it could almost be the forerunner of the distinct aesthetic that borrows from Mid-century homes, and is favoured for new holiday homes throughout the country.

Ceilings followed the skewed rake of the ceilings, enhancing the sense of space. And not surprisingly, every inch is maximised – there’s even a wooden ladder at one side of the kitchen, giving access to a mezzanine study area above the dining area.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The house sits on 1073m2 adjoining a reserve, with views that cannot be built out.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Everywhere you look, the views are framed within the ply walls. The woodburner sits within a black recess.

There are dark zones, including the dark-stained kitchen cabinetry and dark ply in the dining area, which creates a more intimate, cosy space, aided by the lowered ceiling in this space (with mezzanine above). The woodburner in the open-plan living space also sits against a black-stained wall.

After seven years, however, the house is about to acquire a new owner. Listing agent Ben Terry of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty says there are plans drawn up for a two-bedroom detached dwelling that could sit alongside the house on the 1073m² site, which adjoins a reserve.

The property, at 14 Caithness Court, Jacks Point, has a September 2021 RV of $1.95 million. It is being sold with a deadline sale date of April 7, 2023. A furniture package is available on request.

NZ Sotheby's Realty The dark-stained kitchen is complemented by a dark wall in the dining area off to the right. A fixed ladder leads up to a mezzanine study.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty This bedroom is tucked beneath the high gabled ceiling.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The main bedroom has comes with ensuite.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Ply and black tiles continue the colour palette in the ensuite.

sothebys_queen Positioned at the edge of the subdivision, the house has a location that reinforces a sense of escape.