Jetsetter's bolthole with Bentley finally sells after 10 years

The overseas owner of this Akaroa property is serious about selling after trying for 10 years - he has thrown in his classic 2005 Bentley Continental GT.

The 1.523ha property, at 10 Purple Peak Rd, fetched $2.5 million under the hammer on Thursday, March 30, once bidding resumed after stalling at $1.75m.

The successful listing agents Chris Mangels and Bianca Davidson of Bayleys Akaroa were the latest in a long line of real estate agents to list the property. When listing the property, Mangels said the owner, a “high-flying international money market trader”, hadn’t cared that it had been on the market for 10 years. He had been happy to bring his family to New Zealand for a few weeks a year – sometimes as long as four or five months – and just let it sit there in the interim.

Bayleys This classic Bentley Continental GT V12 car was added to the list of chattels with this Akaroa house, which sat on the market for 10 years - the owner refused to consider offers that weren't at a price point he couldn't refuse. The property sold for $2.5m.

”However, the number of visits and length of time spent there by the owner and his family have dwindled over the past few years as the owner and his wife have spent more time with their children in Sydney. Now he says ‘you know what, it’s time to seriously sell up once and for all’.”

A seldom-used classic 2005 Bentley Continental GT V12 car was included in the deal, along with all the furniture, original art works and European sound system.

BAYLEYS Vue De La Mer is the name given to the house, which sits above Akaroa township on 1.523ha.

The three-bedroom 235m² house reflects a Mediterranean influence, and has two living areas, separate dining area, and multiple sunrooms, all framing the sea views and bush landscape below.

“The property is always kept ready by a local team of landscapers and housekeepers should its owner decide at the last minute to fly over to Akaroa from Sydney for a long weekend break,” Mangels said. “It has never been let out as an Airbnb or anything like that – simply because the owner didn’t need to.”

The property had been with the same owner since early 2006 when it fetched $1.65m. It has a 2022 RV of $1.86m.

BAYLEYS There are several sunrooms and places to sit and enjoy the view.