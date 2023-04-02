Nadia Lim admits baby Arlo is 'probably' the last for the family

Nadia Lim is making the most of baby Arlo who arrived six weeks ago, saying he is "probably" her last. At right, Bodhi and River lie among the sunflowers with Arlo in a bassinet.

Celebrity chef and TV star Nadia Lim has made the most of the past six weeks with baby Arlo, saying there “probably” won't be any more children.

The mum to youngsters Bodhi and River posted a new picture of herself and baby Arlo on Instagram with the comment: “Hey there. Just wanted to say thank you all so much for your kind congratulatory messages - I am still going through them. Six weeks has flown by! Loving the newborn weeks; there’s something so nice about getting back to the basics of just eating, sleeping and cuddling. I think Arlo is getting extra extra EXTRA cuddles seeing he’s (probably) my last.”

Her post has generated many comments. Renee Wright of TVNZ wrote: “Absolute bliss. You make the most gorgeous babies!” And others took the opportunity to thank Lim and hubbie Carlos Bagrie for the cooking show they put together at home during Covid.

“Thank you so much for allowing us into your life and family during that first lockdown. Your cooking shows aided by the expert camera man hubby were a lifesaver for others like me living alone”

LIm also posted a photo of the three boys lying amid the sunflowers on the family farm, Royalburn Station, near Arrowtown. And just yesterday, she said she managed to rescue some vegetables before a big frost.

nadialim/instagram Arlo Fox Bagrie was born mid-February at home on the farm “just as the sun set”.

“We had our first big frost of the year a couple of days ago, so that night I went out and harvested the pumpkins from my garden (to avoid them getting frost damage). Swipe right to check out (half of) the haul - I love all their different shapes, sizes and colours.

“And the other pic is of the pumpkins in our @royalburn_station market garden - as soon as a frost kills off the vines the whereabouts of all the pumpkins (that have been hiding for months) is revealed!”

The couple are farming organically (so no weedkiller), so they let the weeds grown up between the vegetables, and they say it can be tricky finding the vegetables amongst the undergrowth.

Arlo Fox Bagrie was born mid February on the farm “just as the sun set”. His name is a derivitive of his dad’s, Lim told her followers, “and means ‘between two hills’ which we thought was fitting seeing he was born surrounded by the mountains”.

She added that while she expected her third baby to “fly out”, Lim’s labour with Arlo was actually the longest.

Since first finding fame as the winner of the second season of MasterChef NZ in 2011, Lim has become one of New Zealand’s most recognisable foodie faces. Her meal kit company My Food Bag saw a $20m after tax profit in the year to May 2022.