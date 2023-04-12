Prestigious location and neighbours, but you'll need $8m for this historic villa

Believed to date back to around 1880, this fully renovated Italianate villa in Auckland has an Historic Place Category 2 listing.

One of Auckland’s most prestigious properties has been listed with an $8 million price tag after failing to sell in a deadline sale.

The house, at 127 Mountain Road, Epsom is next door to Government House, and has an Historic Place Category 2 listing.

A spokesperson for the owners, who are now living overseas, says they bought the property in 2016, having looked all over Auckland for a new home. “They saw this house in the Chinese newspaper and said, ‘we may as well give the agent a call’. As soon as they saw it they just loved it, and they made the decision to buy it immediately.

Ray White While there's a question mark over the exact date the villa, Amohia, was built, it has been in Mountain Rd, Epsom since 1911.

“The property is like fine art. And while it may not suit everyone’s tastes, if you love it, you really love it.”

READ MORE:

* Mt Roskill fire station conversion an 'absolute labour of love' for family

* Classic 60s bach selling for second time, still with original furniture

* Jetsetter's bolthole with Bentley finally sells after 10 years

* Award-winning small home, 'Tom's House' could be all you need



The spokesperson says the owners left New Zealand at the time of the first lockdown, and have not returned to live here.

Ray White Italianate villa features include the round-headed and bay windows, and valance verandas.

Heritage New Zealand notes the house, Amohia, was possibly built around 1880. But it dates back on this site to 1911, when it was established by Auckland industrialist and entrepreneur James Craig, who owned the land.

The Historic Place listing says the slate-roofed Italianate-style villa was of a type favoured in the 1870s and 1880s, and “may have been relocated from elsewhere”.

The listing also notes the house stood on cyclopean concrete block foundation walls, a comparatively early use of a material first produced commercially in Invercargill in 1909. “Chimney pots, and the bricks in the steps, may have been produced by Craig's extensive Avondale brick works.

Ray White Living areas open to the conservatory beside the pool.

Ray White With manicured hedging, the pool is sheltered and private.

“Internally, the dwelling's main rooms were arranged either side of the central hallway on each floor. Initially, the property was occupied by widow Margaret Gleeson, whose son Robert died at Gallipoli (1915) while she was in residence.”

The listing also notes the house was briefly owned in the early 1920s by philanthropist Frank Mappin while he developed Birchlands, which later became Government House.

The property, in the double grammar zone at 127 Mountain Rd, spreads over 1262m², with the fully renovated 455m² house offering five bedrooms and four bathrooms. And it has the grand proportions and elegant styling you would expect of a home built for the “landed gentry” back in the day.

Ray White The central hallway forms the spine of the house.

As Heritage NZ notes: “The place lies within a significant and comparatively well-preserved historical and cultural landscape in Epsom, a suburb favoured by the influential and wealthy in the nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries.”

Cherie Baker of Ray White Epsom, who holds the listing with Ken Choong, says the house is a “rare find”. “It is so grand, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Standout features include the pressed-steel ceilings, library, entertainment lounge and conservatory, which opens out to the poolscape. And the formal landscaping, with its stone walls and clipped hedging, is another plus.

Baker says searching for a buyer in the $8m range isn’t always quick: “Things can take a little longer when you’re up at that price point.”

Ray White Traditionally styled kitchen cabinetry is in keeping with the villa character.

Ray White Formal chandeliers feature throughout the house.

Ray White Rooms have generous proportions.

Ray White The ensuite bathroom is just as elegant as one would expect.