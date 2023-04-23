What my father taught me about real estate, and what he got wrong

My first house with my former husband in Westmere, Auckland was bought in 1980. My parents would not have touched it because it would require too much maintenance over time, which it did. We painted a wall each summer.

I was lucky. I grew up with a father who loved real estate and architecture, and much of his wisdom "stuck". It was taken for granted, for example, that after a few years renting, a couple would have enough money for a deposit on a humble first home.

Yes, it was the mid-to-late '70s, and everything was possible. I remember being bowled meeting a couple who had just bought a small old bungalow in Hastings with almost no savings (I even recall their painfully lumpy old '30s armchairs that were so uncomfortable we sat on the floor). These were the days when you could scrimp and save for a year, or less, and get a house in a provincial city, albeit a bit of a dump.

Inflation was rampant; interest rates were high, but salaries kept pace, thanks to strong unions.

But I digress. There were key lessons passed on from my father, a chartered accountant, about buying real estate. And, for the most part, they still apply all these years later.

Supplied My father, Ivan Thompson, pictured in 1980 with his new Ford Fairmont outside our "new" old house in Westmere.

1. Location, location, location

Nothing mattered as much as this one, in Dad's book. Better to buy the worst house in the best street, because it will retain its value. Today, all real estate follows similar ups and downs, so you are not as disadvantaged buying in a less popular suburb. However, it is still true, as successful property investor Andrew McNicol says, that house price percentage increases are always greater in the “better suburbs” (and also, today, in areas closer to the city).

2. Never buy leasehold

This one is pretty self-explanatory. When you buy a leasehold property, you are buying a house or unit, but not the land it sits on. Which means you pay an annual lease to the owner of the land.

Supplied My parents' second house (freehold) was in Bingley Ave, Epsom, Auckland. They bought in 1963. It was 50m out of Grammar Zone, but all three kids managed to enrol as out-of-zone students in late 60s and 70s. It wasn’t entirely low maintenance, being built in the ‘50s before aluminium windows became a “thing”.

CoreLogic estimates there are around 15,400 leasehold properties with just over 5400 located in Auckland (almost 1000 flats; almost 3800 apartments; roughly 580 houses; and less than 40 residential “others”). The Cornwall Park Trust owns much of this leasehold land.

The reason not to buy is that you have no control over lease increases, which, at times have been so extreme some homeowners have been forced to walk away from their homes. You also cannot benefit from the increased value of the land. Leasehold is not recommended for a family home, however, leasehold apartments in Wynyard Quarter seem to have no trouble selling.

And some investors benefit from buying tiny leasehold apartments in the Auckland CBD for very low prices.

3. Buy north-facing

Never underestimate the importance of the sun in winter. Preferably, sun in your living areas. It not only lightens your home and your mood, it's a passive form of heating. It blows me away that so many people never think of this. Fortunately, architects and designers are very adept these days at designing for the sun and passive heat.

When my parents found a family home to buy in Auckland, it ticked every box except this one. So they popped an elevated, private deck off the main bedroom where they could sit in the sun on a winter's day.

Supplied A crumpled advertisement torn from the Opotiki News in 2003 is the only reminder I have of the first home my parents owned. It was designed by my father in the mid 1950s. I still have the blueprints.

4. Low-maintenance is best

My parents freaked out a little when my former husband and I bought an old, yet renovated villa on the Westmere-Grey Lynn border in 1980 (our second house). Because it wasn't low-maintenance (and not a particularly inspiring area at the time). They felt it would eventually gobble up money in repainting, re-roofing, rotten timber replacement - the list goes on.

A lot of this reasoning was because my dad was not good at DIY. For the same reason, my parents never considered buying a bach.

It's still a good point to consider for property investment, when the heart should never rule the head. Unlike family homes, where emotion almost always comes into the equation. That’s generally not a good thing, although I am inclined to think if you really love a house, you will make the sacrifices needed to acquire it and keep it.

5. Leverage your property

As soon as you've managed to get your mortgage down a little, leverage your property and buy an investment unit. You don't need to become a landlord owning lots of properties, but one unit will provide additional income once you retire, which is when you are going to need it. And people always need homes to rent.

6. Every property will sell

Yes, even the most rundown, crappy property will sell. You just have to price it right. If it's not selling, you are expecting too much. That's not to say it's a great idea to buy that rundown property in a troublesome area. But someone will.

7. Never, ever assume an inheritance is coming your way

Perhaps this little wisdom should be at the top of this list: “Don’t expect any money that you haven’t earned yourself.” Life has a way of throwing curve balls at everyone who looks on an inheritance as a retirement plan.

Illness, divorce and elderly care can eat right into a hoped-for inheritance. And people fall on bad times. This happened to my father when a business deal (not property-related) went sour.

Fortunately, he had property he was able to sell to recoup money for the business, although not for himself. Which brings me to another homily - you just never know what's around the corner. But you can do your best to be prepared.

What he got wrong

My dad didn’t predict so many rundown inner-city suburbs would turn into absolute money-spinners within a few decades. He believed, in the late 70s, that Auckland suburbs such as Freemans Bay, Ponsonby and Grey Lynn were best avoided, despite the demand at the time, from young people desperate for Victorian villas (as opposed to “boring” bungalows).

Unfortunately, he did not live long enough to see that transformation. He would have been gobsmacked at the prices.