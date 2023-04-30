Kindness Institute founder Kristina Cavit has to slow down after head injury - 'a crazy ride'

Kristina Cavit, says daughter Luna, 20 months, doesn’t understand why she can only focus for a few hours a day.

Aucklander Kristina Cavit is forging ahead with growth plans for The Kindness Institute – the organisation she founded that uses mindfulness, meditation and yoga to help vulnerable Kiwi kids – despite a brain injury that has made her even more in need of her own medicine.

Cavit, 35, lives in a rented house in Onehunga, Auckland, with her partner, daughter and flatmates.

KRISTINA CAVIT: I recently had a concussion. That’s been a crazy ride. It was totally my fault: At Bethells in January, I was having a play fight with my friend trying to get shotgun in the car and I smashed my head into the car door.

It’s a longer recovery than I would have thought; nausea, headache, fatigue, really weird eye-twitching and you just sit down and fall asleep. It really makes you take stock of what’s important because I could only focus a few hours a day.

David White/Stuff After years of suffering endometriosis, Kristina says her daughter Luna is a “little healer” for the whānau.

It’s been hard balancing that with wanting to be able to look after my daughter, Luna​ (20 months).

I’ve been able to still do the work that I enjoy with The Kindness Institute. For example, this week I’m running a programme with a youth justice organisation, training their staff in our programme – resilience, wellbeing, self-worth, how to work with rangatahi.

I love doing that to support young people here, especially rangatahi Māori who’ve been kicked out of school.

I’m actually adopted, so I don’t know my own whakapapa (genealogy) but since having a daughter, I want her to know where she’s from. I’m on the journey.

When Luna was born, I felt all my problems were taken away and I couldn’t stop smiling. I’d had a few miscarriages, and 10 years of being really, really sick with endometriosis. So to have her was a bit of a miracle for me. We see her as a little healer for us, for our whānau.

I live in Onehunga. It’s a bit of an unconventional situation. I live with my daughter and my partner, and then we live with a couple of friends in a beautiful old villa. Luna spent her first five months in lockdown and we were like: ‘We can’t do this on our own any more.’

Stuff Kristina keeps Luna’s artwork on a wall in her office. “It’s so colourful and bright, and it’s nice to have when you’re working to remind yourself what really matters.”

We live with Dominic, a writer who’s our daughter’s godfather, so he helps with Luna, and with a friend from Rarotonga. We’re so lucky. It’s the best decision we ever made. We just have people who love our baby and who want to be around her and help. I just don’t know how we could do it without that support network.

I work from home. We often use our house as like a hub for The Kindness Institute. Like, later today I’ll be having some of our rangatahi over. Often they’ll come for a BBQ or to hang out. That they feel safe to chill here is great.

David White/Stuff Kristina and her partner are both big fans of Dolly Parton, and listened to her podcast while on holiday this summer.

My partner has been a firefighter for 10 years, but he’s taking a career break as a zookeeper. He’s loving it. The coolest thing I think is he gets to walk the elephant around the zoo in the morning before the people get there.

I'm always telling him the most important thing is to do mahi that you enjoy if you can afford to, because we spend more of our time at work than anywhere else.

I love my work. I’m so lucky that our kaupapa is whānau-orientated. We’re all mates. It can be hard work but when you’ve got strong whanaungatanga (kinship) you can do anything.

David White/Stuff Kristina says she always wears the slogan ring. “It’s been a great conversation starter with our kids to teach them about feminism and patriarchy.”

Stuff “The kete was given to me by the community I work with,” Kristina says, “with a lot of aroha and thanks for our mahi so I love that.”

I don’t know how much longer we’ll be here: It’s really expensive to live in this big, beautiful house.

I’m trying to convince my partner to look at living outside Auckland to make it more affordable. We own a small house in Raglan. I don’t know yet what we’re going to do, but we’ve got to do something.

Unless you’re earning a really big wage, it’s next to impossible to live in Auckland, and earning a big wage is not our priority. Our priority is doing mahi that’s meaningful and that we’re passionate about.