Cliffhanger concrete house 'should last as long as the Pantheon'

This concrete house on a steep hill above Sumner, Christchurch recently won the BCITO Te Pukenga - Excellence in Residential Concrete Award. Architect Greg Young says it's here for keeps.

Concrete can get a bad rap for not being a sustainable building material, but that is gradually changing as the industry works towards net-zero carbon from 2050.

In the meantime, there are sustainability benefits, not the least being durability, as Greg Young, the architect winner of this year’s Excellence in Residential Concrete Award says: “We used béton brut – raw concrete – for the structure of the house and the facade.

“It looks like it has been clad in weathered timber but, due to the concrete’s durability, it will last hopefully as long as the Roman Pantheon (125AD), which is still the world’s largest unreinforced concrete structure.”

Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge The house steps down the hill, and is designed for both durability and thermal efficiency, with the thermal mass of the concrete storing the sun's heat by day and releasing it by night.

Young, of Young Architects, Christchurch, says the house nestles on the 30-degree slope of a dormant volcano high above Sumner – an exposed site, which means the home has to cope with everything the environment can throw at it. And that can include extreme temperatures, winds, earthquakes and fires.

“We had to consider how to build on a volcano in a way that will protect residents in an earthquake, and how to build a sustainable home that would be durable, cool in summer, warm in winter, and easy to maintain on a steep site.”

DENNIS RADERMACHER/Stuff The flooring is concrete, while timber features on the ceiling and some interior walls.

“This house is energy efficient – it resists the extreme heat and cold, with the thermal mass of the concrete storing heat during the day, moderating heat loads, and slowly releasing it during the night. By regulating the temperature in the home, heating and cooling needs are reduced, lowering energy costs.”

Young takes inspiration from one of this country’s foremost architects, the late Sir Miles Warren, who once described New Zealand’s timber houses as being built out of “ticky-tacky”. “Like the outstanding American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, known for his innovative and exquisite use of concrete, Sir Mile’s preference was for elegant, exposed, well-designed concrete clockwork and insit (poured on site) concrete.

“The Christchurch earthquakes proved that brick and concrete block are susceptible to damage (or at least the mortar is) if they were not designed to cope with large earthquakes. I’ve recently been involved in the restoration of one of Sir Miles Warren’s buildings, however, and while the blockwork was damaged, the concrete structure wasn’t. If anything, the insitu concrete was its saving grace.”

Young says Italy is another earthquake-prone country, and there are concrete buildings built 2000 years ago that are virtually unscathed.

“We don’t have any 2000-year-old concrete buildings in New Zealand, but I know of a beautiful concrete home just out of Christchurch that is nearly 150 years old, which has been through many, many earthquakes.”

The architect says that durability “blows minimum regulatory standards out of the water”. “The New Zealand Building Code only requires your home’s cladding to last 15 years, and that’s the length of time you’ll see a lot of cladding materials warrantees cover, with disclaimers around required maintenance, which most people never do.”

Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge Floor-to-ceiling glazing maximises the extensive sea views.

The architect acknowledges the concerns regarding emissions from concrete’s production, and says there are now low-carbon options available. “I know the industry is already halfway towards achieving a 30% carbon decrease by 2030, on its way to net-zero carbon by 2050.”

In announcing the Excellence in Residential Concrete Award, the judges praised the way the concrete in this house was insulated and left exposed, allowing concrete's thermal mass to optimise a passive solar design that allows for comfort all year round.

“Resilient in the face of strong winds and seismic threats, the concrete also offers honest beauty, with the strong timber grain shuttering giving an aesthetic that is raw like the environment. In short, the home is efficient, permanent, and stylish.”

Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge Black makes a bold backdrop for the artwork, timber and concrete.

Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge The house has a climate-controlled wine cellar behind glass, and a cosy gas fire.

Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge Architect Greg Young says the house was also designed to be resilient to strong winds and earthquakes