Sign language enthusiast shares country lifestyle dream

NZSL Week coordinator Erica Dawson, pictured in the tea house on her property in Upper Hutt’s Akatarawa Valley.

Having some land, growing veges and keeping chickens is something many of us dream about. In 2017 Erica Dawson, 33, and her husband, data officer Anton Sammons, 38, did more than just dream – they bought a 10.5ha lifestyle property in Upper Hutt’s Akatarawa Valley.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The couple, both deaf, share their home with daughter Clara, 5, Dawson’s mother, and a dog, cat, bees, chickens and ducks.

ERICA DAWSON: I was born and bred in Wellington and was born hearing. I was 6 or 7 months old when I contracted meningitis and lost my hearing.

My husband Anton, who I met when I was living in Melbourne, is the same – he was also born hearing but got meningitis around the same age and lost his hearing.

READ MORE:

* Kindness Institute founder Kristina Cavit has to slow down after head injury - 'a crazy ride'

* Auckland same-sex couple love being dads, want to improve the 'horrific' process to make a family

* Artist made famous by mosque attack illustration tells why Wellington is home



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The quilt is a treasured wedding gift from Dawson’s aunt, Virginia.

We bought our first house in Karori while we were still living in Melbourne. We rented it out and when we came back to New Zealand, we renovated it. But after 18 months, I got pregnant with Clara and decided it was time for a new adventure.

Anton had always dreamed of owning a small farm so we started looking. We wanted flat land that was close to a water source and a house with high ceilings because Anton is more than six feet tall [1.82m]. We also wanted four bedrooms because Mum moved with us.

We ended up with five bedrooms, one of which is a guest room and the other is the office. We didn’t have to do any major structural changes to the house, just reconfigure the kitchen to provide better access to the front deck.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dawson’s mini electric chainsaw comes in handy for chopping branches for firewood.

But we did a lot in terms of landscaping because it was an empty paddock before. Now we have a glasshouse and we’re growing a food forest. We asked guests at our 2018 wedding to buy us a fruit tree. We now have more than 100 fruit trees, including pears, apples, cherries, apricots, figs and crab apples.

We love living rurally and could never go back to the suburbs. We have access to a river where we swim in summer and room to grow our own food.

I love being around people but it’s important for me to connect with the land. It helps me get away from what’s going on in my head. I think everything comes back to how you are with the land.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The print by deaf Australian artist Shirley Liu hangs in Dawson’s home office and, she says, shows deaf identity as a thing of beauty. “It relates to how I feel about being deaf,” says Dawson.

Our daughter Clara is hearing but is bi-lingual and confident in both English and NZSL. She first communicated with us as a baby in NZSL though, pointing up as she wanted us to pick her up.

I’ve worked for Deaf Aotearoa for eight years now and welcome any chance to increase awareness of the deaf community and show people that we’re nothing to be afraid of. And to encourage others to give NZSL a go, because learning a new language is always cool and NZSL is particularly cool.

Erica Dawson works for Deaf Aotearoa where she is the co-ordinator of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Week which runs from May 8-14.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dawson always dreamed of life on a small farm and now has a 10.5ha lifestyle property.