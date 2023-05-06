International comedian chooses New Zealand after falling in love with the vibe

Sameena Zehra loves living in Mt Victoria, Wellington, a city that “hums with the same frequency” she does.

Comedian Sameena Zehra has travelled the world and lived in several countries but now calls Wellington home: She says the city “hums with the same frequency” she does.

Zehra, 54, rents an apartment in central Wellington and lives there with her husband, musician and poet Mike “Dr Blue” McKeon.

SAMEENA ZEHRA: I’ve had a very nomadic life. My father is British and my mother Indian. They divorced when I was 5 or 6, and my mum took me to India. I was back and forth, but then went back to live in the UK in my 20s. I was in Hove (Brighton and Hove) on the south coast of England.

I’ve travelled a lot – the US and Canada, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, lots of Europe. They were mainly working trips. Being an artist has afforded me the privilege of travelling all over the world to work, even though as an artist, I don't make a lot of money.

I came to New Zealand in 2016 with a show at NZ Fringe in Wellington called Homicidal Pacifist. I was here for four days and I absolutely fell in love with it. The only way I can describe it is this city hums at the same frequency that I do.

I went back to the UK and said to my husband we need to move to New Zealand. He said, I’ve never been there. I said, It doesn’t matter, I’m going. We don’t live in each other’s pockets.

Because he’s a blues singer and a musician, we brought shows together in 2017. In 2019, I came on a 30-month artist visa. My husband was going to stay in the UK, I was going to stay here. He turned up December 2019 for a four-month stay and he’s still here.

The show (Immigrunting) is a series of stories about my travels around the word and my strange encounters with animals. For instance, climbing Machu Picchu I got headbutted by a llama. There are a lot of llamas on that track, which no-one tells you.

And when I was 13, I had a tortoise which ran away. The slowest animal in the world: I don’t think there’s a more humiliating escape. What does it say about you as a person?

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Zehra’s husband gave her the black statue for her 40th birthday, and he made the pumice sculpture himself from stones found when they were in Whanganui for a festival.

At the base of it is the fact I’m an immigrant in this country. I’m a British citizen and all my life I’ve wandered where I pleased with that passport. Applying for residence in New Zealand brought up: ‘What the hell is a viable human being?’

I’m a comedian, storyteller, musician, and I perform about anything that’s annoying me at the time. I’m a left wing person, socialist, anti-war, I care about human rights.

We just take it for granted that it’s OK to humanise some people and dehumanise others. It’s so sad. It’s hard to turn this into comedy, but it’s the absurdity of it.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Zehra says she makes comedy through ranting, often at the absurdity and inequities in the world.

Mainly I do a lot of ranting and people seem to find that funny, so blame them for making me think I'm a comedian. Because it’s actually very serious: This is the world we live in, and it’s slightly wild – structurally racist, capitalist, ableist.

There’s no question to me that at times I’ve been ableist or homophobic, because I live in a world that works for me. Unless we make sure we’re actively being better at this shit, we won’t get better.

Our apartment is right by the Embassy Theatre, a five-minute walk. We could not afford to buy a place: Wellington has some of the most expensive real estate in the world.

My dream has always been to buy a really huge building and to allow performers, artists, and creative people to live in it for minimum rent. It will have a vege garden, fruit trees ... some sort of utopia.

(My husband and I) are lucky. We do have sporadic work in the arts, but for example, I have behaviour management stuff I do, consultancy work; and likewise my husband is a special educational advisor.

We don’t have savings, and we only have working holidays, but we do what we love. I’m very grateful to live my life on my terms.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The photograph is of Daal Lake in front of Zehra’s grandparents’ home in Kashmir, northern India, where she spent her childhood.

Sameena Zehra performs her show Immigrunting from May 9 to 13 at The Fringe Bar, Wellington and 16 – 20 May at Q Theatre, Auckland as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival.