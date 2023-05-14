'Less is more' says environmental entrepreneur whose own home is 'austere'

Young entrepreneur Jayden Klinac, 32, founder of Anew, is the man behind New Zealand’s first plant-based compostable coffee pods and water bottles, including This is Not Plastic. He brings the carbon-zero challenge to his own home in Ostend, Waiheke Island, which he shares with partner, photographer Rachel Mataira. And, yes, less is definitely more.

JAYDEN KLINAC: I first came to Waiheke during the lockdowns in 2020, and it was beautiful and peaceful. Rachel’s family always had a bach here, so she knew it was a little paradise.

Waiheke is perfect for us – it allows us to do the work we’re doing, but also to have chickens, grow food, have a little bit of land, and be close to the beach. You feel like you’re in a bit of nature, but in 35 minutes you’re in the city.

We moved in last July. It’s our first house, and it’s only ever been owned by two people, which is about 50 years each. I spent just 15 minutes at the house and decided I wanted to buy it. It was a really beautiful day, and it was kind of a no-brainer, mainly for the land.

When we moved in you couldn’t see the floor. It was all rugs, and shelving, and cluttered. We got rid of everything and found a beautiful wooden floor underneath all the rugs – it had been painted, and we have been sanding it back. The walls were green, so we painted those.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Less is most definitely more for Anew founder Jayden Klinac who has found a 100-year-old house on Waiheke Island is his idea of paradise.

Moving in was a great opportunity to get rid of everything gathered over the last 20 years, and to start afresh. Once every year or two I try to get rid of stuff I don’t use. It’s quite an emotional process.

I personally think less is more. Our bedroom, for example, is just a bed. Rachel has a side table; I don’t. I find I feel calmer in spaces that are more minimalist.

We have been really cautious and slow to reintroduce anything into the space to make sure it still feels spacious. Everything in here we either really enjoy or use a lot, or we just think it’s beautiful to have around.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jayden and partner Rachel Mataira keep chickens that are free to wander the section during the day.

The small painting is by a local artist Matt Sinclair, and the bigger one comes from Studio of the Sun in Byron Bay. We asked a friend to pick it up and bring it home, which was a bit of a problem – we had no idea it was going to be so huge.

We might get a piano for the corner, and some dining chairs, but apart from that we’ll probably keep it austere. The bookshelf has a lot in it, so I had to arrange it in a way which made me feel OK.

There are winter clothes stored in the ottomans, which I brought back from Morocco.

We love the microclimate – some of the plants are Jurassic. We are following the seasons, trying to let as much grow as possible. Flowers I’ve never seen before pop up every week. The other day we found a huge fig tree we didn’t even know we had, laden with figs. And we only discovered the guava tree about a month ago.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The couple built the north-facing window seat themselves, providing storage underneath.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The austere house interior is a striking contrast to the abundant growth outside; the study is used for the occasional work-from-home day.

Our goal to be self-sustaining – we want to grow as much of the food we need as possible. We can grow it organically, and it tastes so much better when you add compost and organic matter to the soil, as opposed to fertiliser. It gives it more flavour. Our rocket is peppery and spicy. When you buy rocket from the supermarket it just tastes like a leaf.

And we get lots of eggs. I was talking to a neighbour, and they said ‘your chickens came over the other day, and they walked in our front door, through the house and out the back’. They come back at night and put themselves to bed.

Any commute is a hassle. But 35 minutes on the ferry compared to an hour in traffic is OK. In the morning on the ferry I will generally spend 20 minutes meditating, and on the way home I can read a book or finish off work, so it is more productive than being in a car. And you can see beautiful sunsets and dolphins sometimes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The small painting is by local artist Matt Sinclair. Rachel found the large, scrunchy paper light pendants online.