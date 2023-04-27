Former Centrepoint commune property for sale 'retains that patchouli vibe'

Always picturesque, this wooded site in Albany Heights was formerly home to the infamous Centrepoint commune. It is now for sale through Bayleys.

The site of New Zealand’s most infamous commune, Centrepoint, is up for sale.

The private, wooded 7.62ha site in Albany Heights, Auckland looks much as the same as it did back in 2002 when the commune was finally disbanded more than a decade after founder Bert Potter was jailed for child sex and drug offences.

Last sold in 2008, the site is listed with Michael Nees, Layne Harwood and Jayson Hayde of Bayleys. It is currently run as a campus and retreat centre, Kāwai Purapura, and is “the base of operations for several diverse businesses with accommodation available for 120 people”.

The current owner, the Prema Charitable Trust, shifted its business interest in the Wellpark College of Natural Therapies from Grey Lynn in 2017.

READ MORE:

* New beginnings: What became of the old Centrepoint site

* The Commune podcast: Unearthing the secrets of the notorious Centrepoint commune

* Stuff podcast The Commune wins silver and bronze at NY Festivals Radio Awards



Bayleys says there have been “significant improvements” to the site, which has 60 buildings providing 4819m² of floor space. “Income is currently generated from residents’ rent, casual accommodation, an on-site café and venue hire.”

Bayleys The former Centrepoint property, now owned by the Prema Charitable Trust, covers 7.62ha of prime real estate in Albany Heights, much of it still in bush.

Prema Charitable Trust Chairperson Phillip Cottingham says those associated with the organisation view the land as taonga – “a treasured possession – and a jewel in the midst of surrounding urban development”.

“Since purchasing the land, the trust has sought to deliver commercial activities in harmony with the environment and spirit of the land, creating a unique place in Aotearoa-New Zealand, paving the way for thousands of graduates to enter the natural health care profession.”

After Centrepoint closed in 2002, and prior to the sale in 2008, the site was home to artists, with the Public Trust eventually taking over management of the site. Much of the land was taken over by council or sold to developers.

BAYLEYS Most of the buildings date back to the 1980s. The property is currently used for health and wellness retreats and education.

Stuff podcast director Adam Dudding, who co-produced the best-selling international podcast on Centrepoint, The Commune, says in terms of the facilities, the site essentially has remained as it was in the Centrepoint days, with accommodation for WWOOFers [willing workers on organic farms], yoga retreats and “hippy festivals”.

“That general patchouli vibe has persisted,” he says. “The place is very dated, but it was well built in the 1980s and has remained intact. But it really depends what you want to do with it. The land has been ‘nibbled at’ for decades.”

In an interview with Radio New Zealand in 2021, published in Stuff, Paul Gregory, the general manager of Kāwai Purapu, said a whakawātea was held shortly after the trust took over, which several former Centrepoint members attended. Some have returned over the years, as part of their own healing journey, and a group of women come back each year to visit The Glade, where placentas and stillborn babies are buried.

Trevor Coppock The late Bert Potter, who died in 2012, at the Centrepoint commune in 1978. (Auckland Star)

Gregory said one man never left and “still lives there, up on the hill”. “He mostly keeps to himself, but occasionally will mingle with others in the intentional community.”

Dudding says many locals will be especially interested to learn what might happen to the bush, which rings the property. “There could be fresh neighbourhood wars if the bush was to go.”

Bayleys North Shore Commercial general manager Jayson Hayde says in addition to immediate income and an opportunity for commercial occupation and intensification, purchasers with appreciate the value of a large landholding on the edge of an urban area and its potential role in supporting Government objectives under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD).

Bayleys Over the years, much of the land around the edges has been sold, but bush still rings the property providing privacy.

“Proposed changes as part of new Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) will require local councils to enable intensification in most residential areas, particularly those located proximate to key transit links, creating significant value uplift potential for a new owner.”

Bayleys Auckland Capital markets director Layne Harwood says the sheer scale and position of the property presents numerous options for organisations with needs outside the traditional scope of commercial property.

“There is scope for the new purchaser to work with current business interests to unlock additional value from future works and the potential for long-term redevelopment. These options include low-to-medium density housing, for instance, aged care, or student accommodation to support nearby education institutions.”

Michael Nees says the property, at 14 Mills Lane, Albany Heights, is for sale by negotiation, because the owners feel it is too unique to put a price on. “It will be worth different amounts to different people, depending on what they would want to do with it.”

It currently has a 2021 CV of $8.714 million.

Bayleys There are still 60 buildings on site, including communal spaces and cottages.