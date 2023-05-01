Hawke's Bay homeowners sell for more than $3 million - and give the lot away

The house at 1308F Tuki Tuki Road, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay was built in 2003 and had a 2019 RV of $2 million.

The Canadian owners of a Hawke’s Bay lifestyle property have sold their Kiwi bolthole for more than $3 million and given the proceeds to charity.

Val and Dick Bradshaw sold their Tuki Tuki holiday home for an undisclosed price – acknowledged to be over $3m – after tenders closed on Thursday. The couple were frequent visitors to the area over the past two decades, spending several months there each year.

They say they were drawn to the region and property for its beauty, fishing, and easy access to the outdoors.

It is the largest ever single donor gift received by the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, a charity that looks out for the local community, including recently providing much-needed relief after Cyclone Gabrielle.

READ MORE:

* Rare chance to own a double boatshed at one of Wellington region's most beloved beaches

* Sign language enthusiast shares country lifestyle dream

* Couple selling Hawke's Bay home valued at $2 million and donate to region

* Cyclone Gabrielle 'could cost economy tens of billions'



The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 229 m² home (on a 4196 m² section), is situated 10 minutes from Havelock North and had an August 2019 RV of $2 million.

The listing, with real estate agency Tremains, extolled the virtues of the design by architectural designer Andy Coltart, known for rural retreats, often with vaulted ceilings, and batten-and-board walls.

“This residence provides sumptuous open-plan living areas with a large open fire and allows for al fresco living from various terraces that really open up the views, not only of the (Tukituki) river but also Te Mata Peak,” the listing continued.

“With a large entertainer's kitchen and pantry, a grand gallery entrance and soaring ceilings, this is the perfect combination for fun and relaxation in timeless luxury.”

Stuff The house looks out over Tukituki River.

Tremains waived its fees and commissions on the sale. Managing director Simon Tremain says it was a privilege for the company “to align with this historic sale process”.

He says agents Susie Sturt and Jarrod Lowe “worked tirelessly on this campaign and have walked away from the sale waiving their commission for the greater good”.

Simon believes public interest in the tender served the Bradshaws well.

“There’s been a noticeable recent increase in buyer activity in the higher end property market in Hawke’s Bay, which, along with the media exposure around this story, helped us to achieve both the number of tenders and price that we did.

“I think once the buyer understood that the bid they were putting in is effectively going to an organisation as worthy and robust as Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they had to feel pretty good about that.”

The Bradshaws are said to be “over the moon” about the sale.

Stuff The house was built in 2003 and was the first of designer Andy Coltart’s River Lodges.

Trustee Jules Nowell-Usticke, who is a close friend of the couple, says they know the importance of legacy gifting to their community.

Stuff The property has a salt water pool.

“Being closely connected with the Vancouver Foundation with Dick as former deputy chair, they understand the incredible impact that community foundations can have on communities.

“By generously leaving this gift to Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they know it will hugely benefit many of our own charities for years to come.”

The Vancouver Foundation distributes more than $100m a year to charities and non-profit organisations.

The Bradshaws, who were cornerstone donors of the foundation when it launched in 2012, have left it up to the discretion Hawke’s Bay Foundation to decide how the money will be distributed.